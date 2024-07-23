Sixers

76ers Reportedly Plan on Signing Veteran Guard Reggie Jackson

76ers Reportedly Plan on Signing Veteran Guard Reggie Jackson Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to add yet another veteran guard to the roster. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday morning veteran guard Reggie Jackson is planning to sign with the Sixers.

Jackson, a 13-year veteran, most recently played for the Denver Nuggets. Denver traded Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason, presumably to get off his $5.3 million contract. Jackson has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Hornets, and he is now on his way to joining the Sixers.

The 34-year-old guard’s best days are behind him, but he is still a capable role player. He averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in 22.2 minutes per game for the Nuggets last season. While his 3-point jumper has been up and down throughout his career, Jackson shot 35.9% from deep on 3.5 attempts per game last year. Before his time with the Nuggets, Jackson was teammates with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jackson should be the Sixers’ third-string point guard behind starter Tyrese Maxey and fellow veteran Kyle Lowry. The addition of Jackson to the roster likely diminishes any chances Jeff Dowtin Jr., who was recently signed to a two-way contract, has of seeing minutes on the floor.

Once the Jackson signing becomes official, the Sixers will have up to two more roster spots to fill. With the team in need of forward depth, they are likely to address that need with their remaining roster spots.

