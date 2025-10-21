Eagles

A.J. Brown’s Latest Instagram Post Feels Like a Troll Job on the Media

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski

October 21, 2025

After a breakout game, everything should seemingly be okay with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. But here we are again, questioning the star’s social media posts. Brown posted the following on Instagram:

 

Naturally, it set off another round of speculation about what he meant and who he was talking about. But at this point, it feels like Brown knows exactly what he’s doing — and he’s doing it to troll everyone watching.

Brown just had 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 28–22 win over the Vikings, hardly the stat line of a frustrated receiver. Yet, he dropped another cryptic post that sent fans and media scrambling to decode it. He’s done this before, too — vague captions, mysterious tweets, all followed by over analysis and talk radio drama. Maybe that’s the point. Brown might just enjoy watching the internet spiral every time he hits “post.”

Nick Sirianni and teammates have repeatedly said there’s no issue, and on the field, Brown continues to deliver. So maybe this isn’t about frustration or usage at all. Maybe A.J. Brown is just trolling the media — and playing the social media game better than anyone else in the league.