All Elite Wrestling broadcasted the 261st episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2 from Peterson Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AEW Dynamite‘s “5th Anniversary Show” aired live on TBS in the United States and featured two title bouts, including a title-for-tile match in the main event.
Here’s a look at the results and notable moments and takeaways from AEW Dynamite on October 2.
- AEW Dynamite: 5th Anniversary Show
- When: October 4, 2024
- Where: Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
- Broadcast: TBS
- Announcers: Excalibur, Nigel McGuiness, and Tony Schiavone
- Attendance: 4,425 according to WrestleTix
AEW Dynamite Results for October 2
- AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) and Ricochet is a no-contest
- Hangman Page def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
- Dr. Britt Baker, DMD def. Serena Deeb via submission
- Private Party def. The Iron Savages via pinfall
- Main Event- Title-for-Tile: AEW Continental Championship vs. AEW World Championship- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson def. AEW Continental Champion Okada via pinfall
Notable Moments and Takeaways from AEW Dynamite on October 2
- Taz isn’t on commentary tonight; he was apparently attacked earlier in the day.
- The Blackpool Combat Club warn Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson ahead of this month’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.
- Ospreay and Ricochet originally wrestled to a draw when both competitors shoulders are down for the three count. The match is restarted and Konosuke Takeshita interferes causing the no contest.
- Takeshita takes the AEW International title belt and raises it above his head
- Mercedes Mone is backstage when a highlight package of her plays. MVP walks in and hands Mone his card.
- Hangman Page jumps the Gunns during an interview.
- Chris Jericho challenges ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe to a title match at WrestleDream. Jericho insults the memory of Jay Briscoe enraging Mark Briscoe who accepts the match.
- Darby Allin confirms he will be at WrestleDream.
- Jay White returns to take out Hangman Page who was trying to hang Juice Robinson following their match.
- Katsuyori Shibata challenged Jack Perry to an AEW TNT Championship match at WrestleDream. Perry declines, only to cheap shot Shibata and accept.
- HOOK is going to find out who attacked Taz.
- Christian Cage is backstage talking about being the face of AEW.
- AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and Willow Nightengale brawled in the back.
- Private Party demanded an AEW Tag Team Championship match only to be jumped by The Elite.
- Shibata made the save setting up a match for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.
- In a backstage interview, MVP was interrupted by Prince Nana who was interrupted by MVP’s newest “manager of the complaint department” Shelton Benjamin.
- The AEW Continental Championship will only be on the line for the first 20-minutes of the main event.
- The BCC attacked Bryan Danielson post-match before Wheeler Yuta made the save.
- Danielson and Yuta vs. the BCC is made for next week on TBS.