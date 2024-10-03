All Elite Wrestling broadcasted the 261st episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2 from Peterson Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AEW Dynamite‘s “5th Anniversary Show” aired live on TBS in the United States and featured two title bouts, including a title-for-tile match in the main event.

Here’s a look at the results and notable moments and takeaways from AEW Dynamite on October 2.

AEW Dynamite: 5th Anniversary Show

When : October 4, 2024

: October 4, 2024 Where : Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

: Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA Broadcast : TBS

: TBS Announcers : Excalibur, Nigel McGuiness, and Tony Schiavone

: Excalibur, Nigel McGuiness, and Tony Schiavone Attendance: 4,425 according to WrestleTix

AEW Dynamite Results for October 2

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) and Ricochet is a no-contest

Hangman Page def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD def. Serena Deeb via submission

Private Party def. The Iron Savages via pinfall

Main Event- Title-for-Tile: AEW Continental Championship vs. AEW World Championship- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson def. AEW Continental Champion Okada via pinfall

Notable Moments and Takeaways from AEW Dynamite on October 2