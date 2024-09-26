Combat Sports

AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024

All Elite Wrestling broadcasted the 260th episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 25, 2o24 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. AEW’s annual Grand Slam episode of the show aired live in the United States on TBS and featured three title matches and a No.1 contender’s match in the main event.

Here’s a look at the results and important takeaways from AEW Dynamite on September 25!

  • AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024
  • When: September 25, 2024
  • Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC
  • Telecast: TBS
  • Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone
  • Attendance: 8,191 according to WrestleTix

AEW Dynamite Results

  • AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson def. Nigel McGuiness via submission
  • FTW Championship Match: HOOK (C) def. Roderick Strong (with the Undisputed Kingdom) via submission
  • AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (C) def. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher via pinfall
  • AEW Women’s Championship Match: Mariah May (C) def. Yuka Sakazaki via pinfall
  • Main Event- No. 1 Contenders Match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Darby Allin

Notable Takeaways from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024

  • Christian Cage teased signing his championship contract and “cashing in” on Bryan Danielson but was chased off by Kip Sabian.
  • HOOK retired the FTW Championship after defeating Strong. He presented the title belt to his dad, Taz, and the two embraced.
  • Don Callis, who came to the ring with Ospreay and Fletcher, cost the duo the match when he distracted the official and the Bucks hit Ospreay with the title belts.
  • In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy introduced Rocky Romero as part of the Conglomeration.
  • Prince Nana provided an update on former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and was interrupted by a debuting MVP. MVP questioned Nana’s management of Strickland and hinted at reforming The Hurt Business faction in AEW.
  • Bryan Danielson attacked Jon Moxley following the main event and challenged him told him he will wrestle him at AEW WrestleDream for the title on October 12.

 

 

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
