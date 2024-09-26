AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024

All Elite Wrestling broadcasted the 260th episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 25, 2o24 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. AEW’s annual Grand Slam episode of the show aired live in the United States on TBS and featured three title matches and a No.1 contender’s match in the main event.

Here’s a look at the results and important takeaways from AEW Dynamite on September 25!

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024

When : September 25, 2024

: September 25, 2024 Where : Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC

: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC Telecast : TBS

: TBS Announcers : Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone

: Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone Attendance: 8,191 according to WrestleTix

AEW Dynamite Results

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson def. Nigel McGuiness via submission

FTW Championship Match: HOOK (C) def. Roderick Strong (with the Undisputed Kingdom) via submission

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (C) def. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher via pinfall

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Mariah May (C) def. Yuka Sakazaki via pinfall

Main Event- No. 1 Contenders Match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Darby Allin

Notable Takeaways from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024