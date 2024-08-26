Eagles

Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Reports “Discomfort” Ahead Of Final Cutdowns

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Reports “Discomfort” Ahead Of Final Cutdowns Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles now have another reported injury.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that fifth-round pick Ainias Smith was dealing with some discomfort.

The report indicates that the rookie will undergo an MRI due to issues with his ankle and hamstring.

One one hand, if the report is true, it might make some sense as a speedy, change-direction kind of guy like he is supposed to be could have had trouble throughout camp with something like that affecting him.

On the more cynical side, Smith was lackluster throughout camp and the preseason and really didn’t have any shot of making the 53-man roster outside the Eagles refusing to cut a draft pick. As such, this sudden injury that cannot be proven or disproven could land Smith on IR to avoid cutting him or forcing the team to use a roster spot on him.

Taking the report at face value, however, the injury was sustained during this weekend’s preseason game and the word about it is just getting out now.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams

NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams

Author image Paul Bowman  •  21h
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts
Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  21min
Eagles
Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games
Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia
Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 21 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 18 2024
Eagles
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 17 2024
Go to top button