Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Reports “Discomfort” Ahead Of Final Cutdowns

The Eagles now have another reported injury.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that fifth-round pick Ainias Smith was dealing with some discomfort.

#Eagles rookie WR Ainias Smith reported discomfort in his ankle and hamstring after completing Saturday’s game, sources say. The fifth-rounder is getting an MRI and his availability for the start of the season is in some doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2024

The report indicates that the rookie will undergo an MRI due to issues with his ankle and hamstring.

One one hand, if the report is true, it might make some sense as a speedy, change-direction kind of guy like he is supposed to be could have had trouble throughout camp with something like that affecting him.

On the more cynical side, Smith was lackluster throughout camp and the preseason and really didn’t have any shot of making the 53-man roster outside the Eagles refusing to cut a draft pick. As such, this sudden injury that cannot be proven or disproven could land Smith on IR to avoid cutting him or forcing the team to use a roster spot on him.

Taking the report at face value, however, the injury was sustained during this weekend’s preseason game and the word about it is just getting out now.