Phillies

Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the IL

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the IL Kyle Ross-USA TODAY

 

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand strain, the team announced. The move is retroactive to September 3. In his place, the club has called up infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bohm injured his hand on swing in the 1st inning of the Phillies 5-4 win over Atlanta on August 29. Early speculation pointed to a potential hamate bone issue, but Bohm’s x-rays came back negative, and he was listed as “day-to-day.” The club initially believed Bohm wouldn’t need a trip to the injured list and would return to the lineup as early as Wednesday’s get away game in Toronto. When that didn’t occur, there was optimism the club’s co-RBI leader would return in Miami. As for now, the 28-year-old All-Star will have to sit back and watch as the Phillies attempt to extend their lead over Atlanta in the National League East and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League. He will be eligible to return to the club during next weekend’s home series against the New York Mets.

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram
Michael Lipinski
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview

Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 3 2024
Phillies
Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation
Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 29 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez and Austin Hays Eyeing Returns
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez and Austin Hays Eyeing Returns
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 21 2024
Phillies
Phillies No Longer Have the Best Record in the National League and it Could Get Worse
Phillies No Longer Have the Best Record in the National League and it Could Get Worse
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 21 2024
Phillies
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull
Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2024
Phillies
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 14 2024
Go to top button