Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand strain, the team announced. The move is retroactive to September 3. In his place, the club has called up infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bohm injured his hand on swing in the 1st inning of the Phillies 5-4 win over Atlanta on August 29. Early speculation pointed to a potential hamate bone issue, but Bohm’s x-rays came back negative, and he was listed as “day-to-day.” The club initially believed Bohm wouldn’t need a trip to the injured list and would return to the lineup as early as Wednesday’s get away game in Toronto. When that didn’t occur, there was optimism the club’s co-RBI leader would return in Miami. As for now, the 28-year-old All-Star will have to sit back and watch as the Phillies attempt to extend their lead over Atlanta in the National League East and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League. He will be eligible to return to the club during next weekend’s home series against the New York Mets.