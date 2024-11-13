Phillies Trade Rumors: Bohm on the Block

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is on the trading block, according to ESPN’s MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

The latest rumor comes on the heels of reports the Phillies will be making moves to “shake up” the foundation of the ball club. Trading the 28-year-old All-Star would certainly be a bold move.

Bohm is coming off of his best season in the Big Leagues, slashing .280/.332/.448 with 15 homers, 44 doubles, 97 RBI, and a .779 OPS. A Gold Glove finalist, Bohm was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game last July. Statistically, he fell off a cliff in the second half of the 2024 MLB regular season.

He began the 2024 campaign slashing .295/.348/.482 with 11 homers, 33 doubles, 70 RBI, and a .830 OPS. After the All-Star Game, Bohm’s numbers dropped like a lead balloon, slashing .251/.299/.382 with four homers, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, and a .681 OPS in the final 49-games of the season. His 2024 MLB Postseason was even worse. Bohm only registered one hit and a walk in 14 plate appearances in the NLDS loss to the New York Mets.

Along with the prolonged slump to end the season came a handful of immature moments from Bohm. He would often let his frustrations get the best of him and was seen slamming his bat and throwing his helmet on more than one occasion. His immaturity came to a head during the NLDS when he was benched for Game 2 after acting out.

Trading Bohm would open the door for the addition of free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who has long been on the Phillies radar. Also an option, albeit a long shot, is MLB Pipeline top prospect Aidan Miller. The 20-year-old impressed in 2024 making the jump from Single-A Clearwater in the Florida State League to Double-A Reading this past season.