Alec Bohm Trade Rumors: Kansas City “Checked In” on Alec Bohm

Apr 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) celebrates his two run home run with first baseman Alec Bohm (28) against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals General Manager – and Cherry Hill High School West Athletic Hall of Fame member– J.J. Picollo has reportedly been active on the trade front. According to MLB Insider Anne Rogers, the Royals have been in contact with Cincinnati, the LA Angels, and the Phillies about potential trade scenarios reportedly involving starting pitcher Brady Singer.

On the Phillies front, Kansas City has discussed embattled third baseman Alec Bohm as part of a potential trade package. The Royals become the first team directly tied to Bohm, who has reportedly been placed on the trading block after a disappointing end to the 2024 MLB season.

Reading the tea leaves of Rogers’ report, Kansas City is looking into multiple right-handed bats with some team control left. Bohm certainly fits that profile. The 28-year-old has two seasons of team control remaining including the 2025 MLB season.

He began the 2024 campaign slashing .295/.348/.482 with 11 homers, 33 doubles, 70 RBI, and a .830 OPS. After the All-Star Game, Bohm’s numbers dropped like a lead balloon, slashing .251/.299/.382 with four homers, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, and a .681 OPS in the final 49-games of the season. His 2024 MLB Postseason was even worse. Bohm only registered one hit and a walk in 14 plate appearances in the NLDS loss to the New York Mets.

Along with the prolonged slump to end the season came a handful of immature moments from Bohm. He would often let his frustrations get the best of him and was seen slamming his bat and throwing his helmet on more than one occasion.

He was infamously benched for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Mets.

Singer, 28, is an interesting element to the trade rumor. While a team can never have too much starting pitching, it’s not clear how much Singer would benefit the Phillies rotation plans.

After his tremendous Arizona Fall League season, it certainly looks like the Phillies will have top prospect Andrew Painter back for the 2025 MLB season making the need for another starting pitcher moot. Painter was on track for the fifth starter spot before he suffered an elbow injury and missed time recovering from Tommy John surgery. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Painter isn’t placed on an innings limit for 2025. Perhaps a Painter-Singer pairing would be a perfect one-two punch for the back end of the Phillies rotation.