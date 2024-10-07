MLB

Zolecki: Top Prospect Andrew Painter Headed to the Arizona Fall League

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Zolecki: Top Prospect Andrew Painter Headed to the Arizona Fall League Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Andrew Painter | Photo: MiLB Twitter

File this under massive news for the Philadelphia Phillies. According to MLB.com baseball insider Todd Zolecki, top prospect Andrew Painter is being sent to the Arizona Fall League to face live hitting as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery. 

The top prospect in the Phillies organization, Painter wowed fans and baseball executives during 2023 Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida. Painter was so impressive, there were rumblings he could join the Phillies as the fifth starter. Thoughts of Painter pitching in Citizens Bank Park came crashing down when he left his final Spring Training appearance with elbow discomfort. That proved to be Painter’s last appearance for nearly 18-months, he underwent Tommy John Surgery and missed the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024 while recovering.

Assuming everything goes well in Arizona, Painter could be on track to return for Spring Training in February 2025.

Topics  
MLB News Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski

Related To MLB

News
Topper: Regardless of the Situation, NLDS Game 4 is Ranger Suarez’s Start

Topper: Regardless of the Situation, NLDS Game 4 is Ranger Suarez’s Start

Author image Mike Lipinski  •  57s
Phillies
2024 NLDS Schedule: A Look at the Remaining 2024 NLDS TV Schedule for the Phillies vs. Mets
2024 NLDS Schedule: A Look at the Remaining 2024 NLDS TV Schedule for the Phillies vs. Mets
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  50min
Phillies
NLDS Game 2 Recap: Phillies Win a Wild One on Nick Castellanos’ Walkoff to Even the NLDS
NLDS Game 2 Recap: Phillies Win a Wild One on Nick Castellanos’ Walkoff to Even the NLDS
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  16h
Phillies
Offense Sputters, Bullpen Falters as Phillies Drop Game 1 to Mets
Offense Sputters, Bullpen Falters as Phillies Drop Game 1 to Mets
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 6 2024
Phillies
2024 NLDS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
2024 NLDS Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2024
Phillies
Bring on the Mets! The Mets Rally in the 9th, Setup an NL East Rivalry Series in the 2024 NLDS
Bring on the Mets! The Mets Rally in the 9th, Setup an NL East Rivalry Series in the 2024 NLDS
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2024
Phillies
Audacy, Phillies agree to multi-year extension to keep the Phillies Radio Broadcast on 94WIP
Audacy, Phillies agree to multi-year extension to keep the Phillies Radio Broadcast on 94WIP
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2024
Go to top button