Zolecki: Top Prospect Andrew Painter Headed to the Arizona Fall League

File this under massive news for the Philadelphia Phillies. According to MLB.com baseball insider Todd Zolecki, top prospect Andrew Painter is being sent to the Arizona Fall League to face live hitting as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery.

Good news for Andrew Painter. The #Phillies are sending their No. 1 pitching prospect (and No. 32 prospect in baseball) to the Arizona Fall League, so he can face hitters before the offseason. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 7, 2024

The top prospect in the Phillies organization, Painter wowed fans and baseball executives during 2023 Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida. Painter was so impressive, there were rumblings he could join the Phillies as the fifth starter. Thoughts of Painter pitching in Citizens Bank Park came crashing down when he left his final Spring Training appearance with elbow discomfort. That proved to be Painter’s last appearance for nearly 18-months, he underwent Tommy John Surgery and missed the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024 while recovering.

Assuming everything goes well in Arizona, Painter could be on track to return for Spring Training in February 2025.