Anthony Dilemme puts on show to win CFFC Featherweight Title in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: As everyone knows, certain cities are known for hosting big-time combat sports events and the city of Philadelphia is one of them, with a rich history of hosting wrestling, boxing and now Mixed Martial Arts. On Friday night, Cage Fury Fighting Championships would make it’s way to South Philly at the 2300 Arena, formally known as the ECW Arena.

The vacant CFFC Featherweight Title headlined the event between Anthony Dilemme and Beau Samaniego.

The rest of the Main Card which was shown on UFC Fight Pass

Main Event: Anthony Dilemme vs. Beau Samaniego – for vacant featherweight title

Co-Main Event: Alex Martinez vs. Robert Varricchio

Adamu Abubakar vs. Kaushik Saikumar

Christian McAuley vs. Tial Thang

Collin Anglin vs. Armando Gjetja

Eric Nolan vs. Aireon Tavarres

The first fight of the main card had major fireworks as Eric Nolan had a massive knockout as both guys were connecting. The entire building could not believe how that fight ended.

Eric Nolan defeats Aireon Tavarres by knockout in the first round #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/mlZ2xj69d3 — Scott (@ScottishProbl) October 19, 2024

The next fight was Collin Anglin vs. Armando Gjetja, and this one had a jaw-dropping ending as Armando Gjetja had mic-drop knockout of Collin Anglin with a huge left hand in Round 1.

ARMANDO GJETJA NUCLEAR LEFT HAND 💣 #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/JzE6y5iFqY — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 19, 2024

Next up on the main card was Christian McAuley vs. Tial Thang. Christian McAuley got the win by Tap Out at 3:04 of Round 2.

Christian McAuley gets the tap! He moves to 5-0 at #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/5JPYUakg53 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 19, 2024

The crowd inside 2300 Arena was for Christian McAuley, who is from North Arlington, New Jersey.

3:04 of Round 2 by Tap Out Christian McAuley defeats Tial Thang#CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/cqX1k1jg7X — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 19, 2024

Up next was a very interesting battle between Adamu Abubakar and Kaushik Saikumar. This was a good fight up to what some were saying the ending should not have happened as Kaushik Saikumar provided a nasty right knee and went for the finish but the referee stopped it. Adamu Abubakar thought it should have kept going.

WHAT. A. COMEBACK. Kaushik Saikumar pulls out a W in spectacular fashion #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/lmWkjxtgAs — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 19, 2024

You be the judge – I think we will see them do a rematch as that fight was good to see.

Up next was the Co-Main Event between Alex Martinez and Robert Varricchio. The crowd was pro-Robert Varricchio as he is from New York & this was a very action-packed fight as both guys were landing & it would go the distance & judges scored the fight 30-27 30-27 29-28 for Robert Varricchio.

After the fight, Robert Varricchio would say “Dana White, Give me a shot” saying that he wants a chance to fight in the UFC.

The Main Event was for the vacant featherweight title Anthony Dilemme vs. Beau Samaniego & the crowd was for Anthony Dilemme who is from New York & this fight would not last long as Anthony Dilemme gets the win by Knockout to become the new champion.

Anthony Dilemme wins the CFFC featherweight belt with a first-round KO #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/5eikhQUJtq — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 19, 2024

In the ring, Anthony Dilemme would shoot his shot to UFC President Dana White in asking him to be on UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Postfight:

Anthony Dilemme opened up about his performance

🚨 Exclusive🚨 Spoke to the New @CFFCMMA Featherweight Champion Anthony Dilemme & sends message to @ufc to be on #UFC309 in his hometown of New York#CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/kRpm4tDgbl — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 19, 2024

Robert Varricchio opened up about his win

🚨Exclusive🚨 Spoke to Robert Varricchio (@RobVarricchio) following his win over Alex Martinez by UD at @CFFCMMA in Philadelphia tonight & message to @ufc #CFFC137 pic.twitter.com/AsS1zQahn6 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 19, 2024

Final Thoughts:

Overall the entire night of fights at 2300 Arena was action-packed and the fans were not disappointed in what they saw, if you ever get the chance, go check out one of the upcoming Cage Fury Fighting Championships. you would not be let down