Combat Sports

Anthony Dilemme puts on show to win CFFC Featherweight Title in Philadelphia

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Anthony Dilemme puts on show to win CFFC Featherweight Title in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: As everyone knows, certain cities are known for hosting big-time combat sports events and the city of Philadelphia is one of them, with a rich history of hosting wrestling, boxing and now Mixed Martial Arts. On Friday night, Cage Fury Fighting Championships would make it’s way to South Philly at the 2300 Arena, formally known as the ECW Arena.

The vacant CFFC Featherweight Title headlined the event between Anthony Dilemme and Beau Samaniego.

The rest of the Main Card which was shown on UFC Fight Pass

  • Main Event: Anthony Dilemme vs. Beau Samaniego – for vacant featherweight title

  • Co-Main Event: Alex Martinez vs. Robert Varricchio

  • Adamu Abubakar vs. Kaushik Saikumar

  • Christian McAuley vs. Tial Thang

  • Collin Anglin vs. Armando Gjetja

  • Eric Nolan vs. Aireon Tavarres

 

The first fight of the main card had major fireworks as Eric Nolan had a massive knockout as both guys were connecting. The entire building could not believe how that fight ended.

 

The next fight was Collin Anglin vs. Armando Gjetja, and this one had a jaw-dropping ending as Armando Gjetja had mic-drop knockout of Collin Anglin with a huge left hand in Round 1.

 

Next up on the main card was Christian McAuley vs. Tial Thang. Christian McAuley got the win by Tap Out at 3:04 of Round 2.

The crowd inside 2300 Arena was for Christian McAuley, who is from North Arlington, New Jersey.

Up next was a very interesting battle between Adamu Abubakar and Kaushik Saikumar. This was a good fight up to what some were saying the ending should not have happened as Kaushik Saikumar provided a nasty right knee and went for the finish but the referee stopped it. Adamu Abubakar thought it should have kept going.

 

You be the judge – I think we will see them do a rematch as that fight was good to see.

 

Up next was the Co-Main Event between Alex Martinez and Robert Varricchio. The crowd was pro-Robert Varricchio as he is from New York & this was a very action-packed fight as both guys were landing & it would go the distance & judges scored the fight 30-27 30-27 29-28 for Robert Varricchio.

After the fight, Robert Varricchio would say “Dana White, Give me a shot” saying that he wants a chance to fight in the UFC.

The Main Event was for the vacant featherweight title Anthony Dilemme vs. Beau Samaniego & the crowd was for Anthony Dilemme who is from New York & this fight would not last long as Anthony Dilemme gets the win by Knockout to become the new champion.

In the ring, Anthony Dilemme would shoot his shot to UFC President Dana White in asking him to be on UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

 

Postfight:

Anthony Dilemme opened up about his performance

 

Robert Varricchio opened up about his win

Final Thoughts:

Overall the entire night of fights at 2300 Arena was action-packed and the fans were not disappointed in what they saw, if you ever get the chance, go check out one of the upcoming Cage Fury Fighting Championships. you would not be let down

Topics  
Combat Sports Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Combat Sports

Combat Sports
AEW Dynamite Results for October 2

AEW Dynamite Results for October 2

Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2024
Combat Sports
WWE NXT Results for October 1
WWE NXT Results for October 1
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 3 2024
Combat Sports
WWE Raw Results for September 30
WWE Raw Results for September 30
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 3 2024
Combat Sports
WWE SmackDown Results for September 27
WWE SmackDown Results for September 27
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 3 2024
Combat Sports
Everything you need to know for Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia Tonight
Everything you need to know for Celebrity Boxing return to Philadelphia Tonight
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 27 2024
Combat Sports
AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024
AEW Dynamite Results for September 25. 2024
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 3 2024
Combat Sports
WWE NXT Results for September 24
WWE NXT Results for September 24
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Oct 3 2024
Go to top button