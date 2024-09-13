Bally’s State College Casino Owner Ira Lubert Donates $10M To Penn State

Bally’s State College Casino owner Ira Lubert and his wife, Pam Estadt, donated $10 million to Penn State after the state Supreme Court upheld the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision to award Lubert the license for his casino.

Following years of deliberation, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania approved Lubert’s Bally’s State College Casino project near Penn State’s campus. Construction is expected to start in the first half of 2025.

Furthermore, Penn State announced that the couple donated $10 million to build a new welcome center at Beaver Stadium. Lubert is a former student and chair of the Board of Trustees at Penn State.

Lubert and Estadt join the Misitano family and PAM Health, as well as two anonymous donors, in providing leadership support for stadium renovations.

Moreover, the Lubert Family Welcome Center will be located at Beaver Stadium, where it will serve as an entrance for Penn State fans on game days.

The welcome center is designed to offer a “complete campus visit experience” for students, families, and other guests. For current students, the new area is designed to be a year-round hub for campus and community events.

Lubert is a 1973 graduate of Penn State’s College of Health and Human Development

“Ira and Pam understand that the Penn State journey begins the moment that a student visits our campus for the first time, and that Beaver Stadium represents the strength and scale of the University they are joining,” Penn State President, Neeli Bendapudi, said in a statement.

“Through this gift, they are not only supporting vital renovations at the home of Nittany Nation, but also ensuring that new generations of Penn Staters will discover connection, community and their path to success from their earliest moments on campus.”

Lubert, a 1973 graduate of the College of Health and Human Development, competed on Penn State’s wrestling team. His achievements earned him a place in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as its 1997 Outstanding American.

Additionally, his two daughters also attended and graduated from the public university. Lubert said he understands the importance of supporting the college community for students.

“Coming to Penn State set me on a path that has led to professional success and personal fulfillment. … Lubert Family Welcome Center will offer [an] exciting first impression for future Penn Staters,” he said.

In May 2024, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved investing in a $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium. The projected will provide revenue-generating opportunities and fuel the future funding for all 31 athletics programs at the university.