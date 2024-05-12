Bettor Turns $10 Into $192K After Hitting NBA Same-Game Parlays

A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor turned $10 into $192,324.65 after hitting a seven-leg parlay comprised of three NBA playoff same-game parlays.

The FanDuel gambler correctly picked seven players to go over their respective props Sunday to make bank. The long-shot bet paid off at odds of 19,232 to 1.

The two-leg SGP in the Indiana Pacers’ 126-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks consisted of Brook Lopez hitting at least three 3-pointers, and T.J. McConnell dishing out six or more assists. Lopez made three 3s, and McConnell finished with eight assists.

Next, the two-leg SGP in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 116-111 win over the Mavericks was comprised of Paul George making at least five 3s, and Kyrie Irving scoring 35 or more points. George made seven 3s, and Irving scored 40 points.

Furthermore, the three-leg SGP in the Timberwolves’ 122-116 victory over the Suns capped the gambler’s improbable bet.

It was comprised of Kevin Durant scoring 30 points or more, Anthony Edwards scoring at least 35 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns grabbing 10 rebounds or more.

Durant scored 33 points by the end of the third quarter. Towns finished with 10 rebounds after grabbing his 10th late in the final frame.

It appeared at first that the bettor had made a colossal mistake with the three-leg SGP. Edwards had just nine points at halftime.

However, the two-time All-Star went on to score 31 in the second half — including 16 in the fourth quarter — to finish with 40.

A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook could win $1,714,600 on a three-team futures parlay if Thunder win 2024 NBA Finals

Last fall, a bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook wagered $100 on a three-team futures parlay for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series, the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII, and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win their first World Series title since their founding in 1961. Kansas City then won 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

If the Thunder win their first NBA title, the gambler will win $1,714,600 from just his $100 bet. Oklahoma City is now +1600 to win the championship at DraftKings.

The Thunder opened the season with +8500 odds before jumping into the top five by mid-season. Oklahoma City finished the regular season with a 57-25 record, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.