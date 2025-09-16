Big time Blast from Bryce Harper, Fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are those players who are meant for the big moments & that is what Phillies fans saw on Monday Night with Bryce Harper. In the 8th inning, with the game tied at 4 & Bryce Harper would change the game with a Monster Blast for a 5-4 lead

BRYCE IN HIS VEINS pic.twitter.com/AYKrI7n3DQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025

Phillies fans would voice their excitment for the big shot from Bryce Harper

BRYCE HARPER WITH A MASSIVE MOMENT IN LOS ANGELES HE GIVES THE PHILLIES THE LEAD WITH A LAZER IN THE 8TH HOW DID HE HIT THIS BALL OUT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T1ef70B4o1 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 16, 2025

https://twitter.com/tiredphilsfan/status/1967806821982409126

There was a lot of emotion from Bryce Harper as he rounded the bases on that home run. Love to see it! — S. Archer (@SeanArcher215) September 16, 2025

Bryce Harper with a blast! 5-4 Phils! #RingTheBell — Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) September 16, 2025

Holy shit Bryce Harper answered right back!! — Jaxson James (@All_InGoodFaith) September 16, 2025

BRYCE FUCKING HARPER! Phillies back on top! — ⚾️🖤♡Amanda♡🖤⚾️ (@zephyrsky) September 16, 2025

thank you bryce HARPER ❤️ — nim!🪽 (@9rysdales) September 16, 2025

BRYCE FUCKING HARPER. LFG!!!! — Tessa Howell (@BrattyNerdGirl) September 16, 2025

BRYCE HARPER. NEVER A DOUBT. WHAT A BIG TIME SWING FROM 3. — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) September 16, 2025

BRYCE HARPER GOES DEEP IN THE 8TH TO GIVE THE PHILLIES THE LEAD BACK. DO NOT LET HIM GET HOT!

pic.twitter.com/yAgHv8rNbr — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 16, 2025

Another BIG moment for Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/PuWIvUzZOo — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) September 16, 2025