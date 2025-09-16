Phillies

Big time Blast from Bryce Harper, Fans react

Published2 hours ago on September 15, 2025

There are those players who are meant for the big moments & that is what Phillies fans saw on Monday Night with Bryce Harper. In the 8th inning, with the game tied at 4 & Bryce Harper would change the game with a Monster Blast for a 5-4 lead

Phillies fans would voice their excitment for the big shot from Bryce Harper

 

https://twitter.com/tiredphilsfan/status/1967806821982409126

 

 