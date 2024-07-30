Biggest Phillies Trade Deadline Moves of the Past 20-Years

For the better part of the last 20 seasons, essentially since the Phillies moved into Citizens Bank Park, the MLB trade deadline has been a date circled on the calendars. Over that time, the Fightins have made moves that brought World Championships, aces, and folk heroes. Eventually, the MLB trade deadline also formally closed one of the greatest eras of Phillies baseball.

For better or worse, here’s a look at the biggest – and in some cases white flag waving- moves made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the MLB trade deadline over the past 20-years.

Biggest Phillies Trade Deadline Moves Since 2004

The 2006 MLB Trade Deadline

In hindsight, the 2006 MLB trade deadline was the kickstart of the latest “Golden Age” of Phillies baseball. The Phillies traded away three key starting players of a team that had woefully underachieved the prior three-plus seasons. Shipped off were All-Star outfielder Bobby Abreu, infielder David Bell, and starting pitcher Corey Lidle. The moves turned the clubhouse over to a new era of players led by Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and Chase Utley. The ‘06 deadline, or more accurately the post-deadline waiver trade period (I miss this), saw the addition of veteran pitcher Jamie Moyer in a trade from Seattle. Moyer’s presence helped shape a young Phils’ pitching staff for the next five-plus years.

July 28, 2006 : Phillies trade 3B David Bell to Milwaukee in exchange for minor leaguer P Wilfrido Laureano.

: Phillies trade 3B David Bell to Milwaukee in exchange for minor leaguer P Wilfrido Laureano. July 30, 2006 : Phillies trade OF Bobby Abreu and SP Cory Lidle to the New York Yankees in exchange for P Carlos Monasterios, P Matt Smith, and minor leaguers UTL C.J. Henry and P Jesus Sanchez.

: Phillies trade OF Bobby Abreu and SP Cory Lidle to the New York Yankees in exchange for P Carlos Monasterios, P Matt Smith, and minor leaguers UTL C.J. Henry and P Jesus Sanchez. August 19, 2006: Phillies acquired SP Jamie Moyer from Seattle in exchange for minor league pitcher’s Andrew Baldwin and Andy Barb.

July 27, 2007: Phillies Acquire Tadahito Iguchi from the Chicago White Sox

On July 26, 2007, Phillies’ All-Star second baseman Chase Utley was hit by Washington starting pitcher John Lannan breaking a bone in his right hand. A day later, the Phillies traded minor leaguer Michael Dubee to the White Sox for infielder Tad Iguchi. Iguchi’s time in Philadelphia would be short, he would spend parts of the 2007 and 2008 seasons in red pinstripes, but his role in 2007 rundown of the New York Mets won’t be forgotten.

The 2008 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2008 Philadelphia Phillies used a series of under the radar moves en route to the ball club’s first World Series title in 28-seasons. Shortly before the deadline, GM Pat Gillick traded for Oakland Athletics’ hurler Joe Blanton. Gillick would strike again during the post-trade deadline waiver period trading for reliever Scotty Eyre and Matt Stairs, respectively.

“Big Joe ” would go 4-0 down the stretch and 3-0 during the Phillies World Series run. However, Blanton’s biggest moment of 2008 wouldn’t come on the mound but rather at the plate. Blanton ripped a solo home run in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series to solidify the Phils’ stranglehold on the series.

Eyre became an integral part of the Phillies bullpen. The left-handed specialist went 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 19 regular season appearances after being stolen from the Chicago Cubs. In the postseason, Eyre pitched in four games in the ‘08 National League Championship Series and World Series allowing no hits and no runs in his appearances.

As for Matt Stairs, well…you know!

July 17, 2008 : Phillies acquire SP Joe Blanton from Oakland in exchange for Adrian Cardenas, Josh Outman, and minor leaguer Matthew Spencer.

: Phillies acquire SP Joe Blanton from Oakland in exchange for Adrian Cardenas, Josh Outman, and minor leaguer Matthew Spencer. August 7, 2008 : Phillies acquire RP Scott Eyre from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Brian Schlitter.

: Phillies acquire RP Scott Eyre from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Brian Schlitter. August 30, 2008: Phillies acquire OF/1B/PH Matt Stairs from Toronto in exchange for a player to be named later (Fabio Castro).

The Big Move Era: 2009 – 2011

General Manager Pat Gillick retired after the 2008 World Series Championship parade and turned the keys over to assistant GM Ruben Amaro, Jr thus beginning the era of big moves from the Phillies at the trade deadline. In three consecutive seasons, the Amaro would make huge splashes on July 29 acquiring the biggest trade targets in the league including Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt, and Hunter Pence.

In the end, the moves didn’t pay off with another World Series title and some would argue set the franchise back a decade-plus by pillaging the farm system.

July 29, 2009 : Phillies acquire SP Cliff Lee from Cleveland in exchange for Jason Donald, Lou Marson, and minor leaguer Jason Knapp.

: Phillies acquire SP Cliff Lee from Cleveland in exchange for Jason Donald, Lou Marson, and minor leaguer Jason Knapp. July 29, 2010 : Phillies acquire SP Roy Oswalt from Houston in exchange for Anthony Gose, JA Happ, and Jonathan Villar.

: Phillies acquire SP Roy Oswalt from Houston in exchange for Anthony Gose, JA Happ, and Jonathan Villar. July 29, 2011: Phillies acquire OF Hunter Pence from Houston in exchange for Jarred Cosart, Jon Singleton, Josh Zeid, and a player to be named later (Domingo Santiago).

The Selloff Period

The Phillies window slammed shut when Ryan Howard tore his achilles tendon during the final out of the 2011 NLCS against the St.Louis Cardinals. For the next few seasons the Phillies would scuffle along, unable to repeat the glory of previous five seasons. Beginning in 2015, the Phillies would begin selling off major stars symbolizing the formal end of an era.

July 28, 2015 : Phillies trade RP Jonathan Papelbon to Washington in exchange for Nick Pivetta.

: Phillies trade RP Jonathan Papelbon to Washington in exchange for Nick Pivetta. July 31, 2015 : Phillies trade SP Cole Hamels and SP Jake Diekman to Texas in exchange for Jorge Alfaro, Alec Asher, Jerad Eickhoff, Matt Harrison, Jake Thompson, and Nick Williams.

: Phillies trade SP Cole Hamels and SP Jake Diekman to Texas in exchange for Jorge Alfaro, Alec Asher, Jerad Eickhoff, Matt Harrison, Jake Thompson, and Nick Williams. August 15, 2015 : Phillies trade 2B Chase Utley to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Darnell Sweeny and minor leaguer John Richy.

: Phillies trade 2B Chase Utley to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Darnell Sweeny and minor leaguer John Richy. August 25, 2016: Phillies trade C Carlos Ruiz and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Tommy Bergjans, AJ Ellis, and a player to be named later (Joey Curletta).

The “And We’re Back” Era

After five-plus years of being relatively inactive at the MLB trade deadline, the 2022 Phillies found themselves in a spot to make a run at a postseason berth. After making an inconspicuous trade for Edmundo Sosa on July 30, the club made a trio of trades on August 2, 2022, that would prove to be pivotal as the Phillies made an unfathomable run to the 2022 National League Pennant.