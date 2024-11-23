Bizarre situation with Teflon Boxing at Card at Temple University as 3 fights including CO & Main Event Called Off

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel in the air when there is a fight night happening in your backyard & that is what we had on Friday night from Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University promoted by Teflon Promotions

The event was headlined by Philadelphia’s own Jesse Hart as he took on Ricardo Adrian Luna. Things got very stange and weird in how the rest of the night would go for the Card at Liacouras Center

The Main Event, Co-Main Event & the fight before the Co-Main Event would not even take place, Following the Charity fight between V Hustle against Dapper & this was around 9:45 PM that things started to look very weird around ringside & one source would say that the rest of the Card is being called off & then word of it was starting to get around the rest of Ringside, I went to get more information about what is going on & saw 2 of the fighters come out from the back and asked them what is happening and they said “Their Fights are Off” and asked why and they could even say why which was the confusing part about. About 10 minutes later the Ring Announcer came on saying “Due to a Medical Emergency the rest of the night of fights is over”, the fans inside the Arena were very Angry and upset and did not understand what was going on. Another source would say that the Ambulance left the arena & the PA Commission would not let the fights continue.

I noticed things looked very strange when I saw the judges, referees who never leave ringside who never leave the ringside area, just get up and leave the ringside area and then some of the officials from the PA State Athleiric got up and left the ringside area and never came back and then it started to get more strange as One source who used to be with the PA Athletic Commission said “Total BS” of what was said in the ring & that “The fight night should have kept going on if there is a doctor ringside” There was a Doctor and he also got up and left, so no one knew what was really going on, still not getting any answers

Jesse Hart who was supposed to headline the event would come out looking very upset an disgusted & would speak to a couple reporters & say that He was in the Locker room, hands were all wrapped and ready to go for the fight & then someone from the PA Athletic Commission came in & said the fight is off and gave no reason why

More from Jesse Hart

🚨🚨 Exclusive🚨🚨 Part 1 of my chat with #Philadelphia Fighter Jesse Hart (@1hollywoodHart) about his fight and two other fights being called off tonight at @LiacourasCenter with no explanation from the commission or promoter#Boxing #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/ZrxFxQCjXj — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 23, 2024

Additional from Jesse Hart

Part 2 of #Philadelphia Fighter Jesse Hart (@1hollywoodHart) disgusting about his fight and two other fights being called off tonight at @LiacourasCenter #Boxing #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/E15dJakTbU — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 23, 2024

The final one from Jesse Hart

Final part of of #Philadelphia Fighter Jesse Hart (@1hollywoodHart) disgusting about his fight and two other fights being called off tonight at @LiacourasCenter #Boxing #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/MEKFy6P08P — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 23, 2024

In Summary, this very strange situation & could have ruined the ranking for Jesse Hart with the WBO in getting a future Title shot down the road, & whatever happened to call off the Main Event, Co-Main Event & the fight before the Co-Main Event, something does not add up. Who knows where things go with the Promotion & to be honest, I don’t think we will see another show promoted by Teflon Promotions in Philadelphia or even in Pennsylvania.

This was a major black eye to the the sport of boxing and in particular in the city of Philadelphia which has a rich boxing history and for something like this to happen just does not seem right or make any sense at all. I think there could be a good possibility for the fighters that were on the Main Card, Co-Main Event & fight before the Co-Main Event are going to go to the promoter about the contract that was signed for the fight.