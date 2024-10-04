Phillies

Bring on the Mets! The Mets Rally in the 9th, Setup an NL East Rivalry Series in the 2024 NLDS

Pete Alonso’s ninth inning 3-run home run gave the New York Mets a 3-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets would add an additional run to turn a 2-0 ninth inning deficit into a 4-2 win punching their ticket back to South Philadelphia for a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2024 National League Division Series

The 2024 NLDS will be the first time the National League East rivals will meet in the MLB Postseason. 

The Phillies took the 2024 regular season series from New York seven-to-six. But the Mets seemingly have the momentum winning four of the final seven games in the series during the month of September including a dominating three-to-one series win in mid-September at Citi Field. 

The NLDS will begin Saturday at 4:08 PM at Citizens Bank Park in what is sure to be a raucous South Philly.

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports.
