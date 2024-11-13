Phillies

Bryce Harper wins 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Bryce Harper wins 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

 

For the fourth time in his career, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has been bestowed with the Louisville Silver Slugger Award. Unlike his previous three awards, Harper’s 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award is his first at first base.

Harper edged out New York’s Pete Alonso and LA’s Freddie Freeman to take home the hardware.

He finished the 2024 MLB regular seasons with a .285/.373/.525 slash line. Harper belted 30 homers with 87 RBI, 42 doubles, and an .898 OPS en route to his eight MLB All-Star Game selection.

