CAA Parts Ways with Former Birds D-End Haason Reddick over Holdout

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end/linebacker Haason Reddick will be continuing his ill-advised holdout with new representation.

CAA Sports is no longer representing the former Eagle, according to reports.

While CAA Sports and Reddick haven’t commented on the reports, the belief is CAA Sports, and the two-time Pro Bowler were at odds over Reddick’s holdout. According to NFL Network, CAA was working on brokering a deal with the New York Jets, however, Reddick was “fully dug in” and not willing to get anything done.

Reddick, who was traded from the Eagles to the Jets in March, has failed to report to any team activities. He asked for a trade in August and has since accrued over $9 million in fines and lost wages.

Last week after firing head coach Rober Saleh after a 2-3 start, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson told the media he has begged Reddick to report to the facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you and escort right into the building. And you’ll fit right in and you’re gonna love it here and you’re going to feel welcome and you’re going accomplish great things with us.” New York Jets owner Woody Johnson explaining to the media he’s begged Haason Reddick to report

Clearly, Johnson’s begging hasn’t helped.

And no, despite his apparent want to return to Philadelphia, Reddick can’t be traded back to the Birds per NFL rules.