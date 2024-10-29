Caesars Launches Horseshoe Online Casino in Pennsylvania

Caesars Entertainment has launched its newest online gaming platform, Horseshoe Online Casino, in Pennsylvania. This is the first time the platform has expanded to a new state since its initial launch last month in Michigan. The Pennsylvania launch adds to Caesars’ offerings in the Keystone State, including Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Caesars’ Horseshoe Online Casino replaced WynnBet in Michigan

Earlier this month, Horseshoe went live in Michigan after replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment gained market access in the Wolverine State after acquiring WynnBet’s iGaming operations earlier this year.

As part of the transaction, Caesars also secured an iGaming rights deal with the Salut Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) does not have a fixed cap for the number of PA online casino brands operators can launch.

“A brand with such a storied past deserves an online equivalent that pays respect to the legacy it has established in gaming, and that is what we’ve created with Horseshoe Online Casino,” said Caesars Digital SVP and Chief iGaming Officer Matt Sunderland.

“This launch reinforces our multi-brand online casino strategy by seamlessly bringing another one of our world-class Caesars brands into the palms of players’ hands.”

Horseshoe Online Casino’s exclusive games

Horseshoe Online Casino offers exclusive Horseshoe-branded games, such as:

Horseshoe Rising Rewards

2x3x Horseshoe

Horseshoe 3 Coin Cowboy

Horseshoe Slick Riches LuckyTap

Horseshoe launched with nearly 700 slots. Popular titles include Buffalo Thunder, Capital Gains, and Divine Fortune. The online casino also includes 14 live dealer rooms, which include blackjack, craps, and roulette.

These new Horseshoe-branded games listed above are part of the platform’s large gaming catalog. Other popular titles and exclusive features can be found in Caesars Rewards casinos.

Furthermore, the company is planning to expand its Horseshoe Casino brand to additional markets. Pending regulatory approvals, the brand is slated to launch in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ontario.

Players of Horseshoe Online Casino are also able to benefit from the Caesars Rewards program with promotions, including available travel experiences.