Caesars VP Calls Bragg Gaming Deal A ‘Positive Step Forward’ In Pennsylvania Casino Market

Caesars Digital Vice President Ricardo Cornejo Rivas is proud of his company’s partnership with Bragg Gaming to expand online casino gaming in Pennsylvania and Ontario. According to a press release from Bragg Gaming, their games and the Remote Gaming Server (RGS) will now be available on Caesars’ online casino in the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania is the third market in which the Caesars Digital, Bragg Gaming partnership has expanded

The launch in Pennsylvania is the third market in which the partnership has expanded, joining New Jersey and Michigan. Online casino players on Caesars iGaming platforms in Pennsylvania and Ontario will now have access to leading titles and exclusive custom titles featuring Caesars IP, including “Boardwalk Slots Bankers & Cash” and “Lady Luck Egyptian Magic.”

Titles from Bragg’s multiple studio partners, such as Incredible Technologies, Bluberi, King Show Games, and Sega Sammy Creation, will also be available to players in both regulated markets in addition to top-performing titles like “Cai Fu Emperor Ways” and “Queenie” and other content from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio.

Additionally, other in-house brands for Bragg Studios include Wild Streak Gaming and Indigo Magic. All online casino games delivered on Bragg’s new RGS technology come with the Company’s Fuze™ promotional tools. These tools offer player engagement features on games such as free rounds, tournaments, and quests.

Bragg Gaming services several international markets

Of course, Caesars will be expanding to other U.S. markets in the near future. Considering Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state, the gaming company’s executives felt it was essential to pursue this partnership in order to service the Mid-Atlantic state.

“Expanding our catalog of best-in-class online casino content remains a focus for us. We are proud of our partnership with Bragg, and this expansion is a positive step forward in our journey to bring an elevated experience to our online casino players.” Caesars VP Ricardo Cornejo Rivas said in a press release.

Furthermore, Bragg is licensed, certified, approved, and operational in many regulated iCasino markets globally. Serviced markets include Canada, Columbia, Germany, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.

 

News
