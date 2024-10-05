Phillies

Can Phillies fans defend home field better than Sixers Fans in Playoffs

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia: A new chapter in the Philadelphia vs New York Sports Rivalry takes center stage as the  Philadelphia Phillies will be playing the New York Mets in the National League Division Series for the 1st ever.

Coming into this series was how will Phillies fans react to Mets fans coming into Citizens Bank Park, Back in April & early may when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the New York Knicks in the playoffs, the Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center & it was just an disgusting and embarrassing showing by Sixers fans and also a bad look to the fans of City of Philadelphia.

example of how the Knicks fans taking over Wells Fargo Center

Prior to Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park, WIP Host Rob Ellis would make an interesting point regarding the Mets fans coming into Citizens Bank Park for Games 1 & 2.

 

What he is saying that Sixers Owner Josh Harris had to but the remaining tickets so Sixers fans can defend the home court for Game 6 of the series instead of the Knicks buying them up & we know that we will not have to worry about Phillies owner John Middletown having to do that as Phillies fans as very loyal and not some Sixers fans who are considered as fair weather and just put their tickets on secondary market just to make a profit.

We know that Mets fans will find their way into the building from secondary market from Stubhub, Ticketmaster. Gametime app.

Let see if the Phillies can do a better job than the Sixers did in Defending their stadium & now have another New York fans taking over a Philadelphia stadium for a playoff game.

Topics  
