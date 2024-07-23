Sports Betting

Construction To Begin Bally’s Nittany College Casino After PA Supreme Court Ruling

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Construction To Begin Bally’s Nittany College Casino After PA Supreme Court Ruling

On Monday morning, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) confirmed that years of ongoing court battles in Bally’s State College Casino came to an end last week. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld a license the PCGB granted to the casino in 2020. Construction on the property is eligible to start this year. SC Gaming’s Ira Lubert was awarded the license. He is a real estate investor who was awarded a mini-casino license in 2020. Lubert received this license over Stadium Casino. The owners of Live! Casino Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. 

Doug Harbach, the PCGB communications director, had this to say on Monday.

SC Gaming can proceed with the project unless there is another appeal to a higher court. The Board’s role now is to work with SC Gaming on the development of the project in following regulations and to monitor the process through the point of when they are prepared to hold test sessions and open to the public.”

Ira Lubert won the legal battle in the Supreme Court

For nearly four years, there was an ongoing battle between SC Gaming and Stadium Casino. However, that has come to an end. In 2020, Ira Lubert placed a winning bet that exceeded $10 million to purchase the mini-casino license. Almost immediately, Stadium Casino contested. They claimed that Ira Lubert improperly bid on the casino license. Their attorney believes that Lubert entered into several arrangements with other entities. This allegedly happened after the bid but before the application. Despite Stadium Casino trying to find something faulty, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with SC Gaming. For now, there is no timeline for the start date for the new casino near Penn State’s campus. All signs point to SC Gaming moving forward and creating a retail presence in PA. 

Bally’s Nittany Lion casino is set to be the state’s 18th property and their fifth mini-casino. Having a retail and online presence in PA is a bonus for Bally’s online casino. When their land-based casino is finally built, they’ll have a brand-new audience to cater to. Those 21 and older in PA can enter the physical real casinos and place a wager.

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue

In June, Pennsylvania Sportsbooks collected $43 million in total revenue

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Sports Betting
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2024
Sports Betting
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Sports Betting
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024
News
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 26 2024
Sports Betting
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Go to top button