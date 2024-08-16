Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs

Just about one month ago, Darick Hall set the all-time career record for home runs with the Phillies AAA affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

It wasn’t too long after that when the Phillies, in need of a roster spot due to injuries, designated Hall for assignment.

It seemed like it could have been the end of his time in the Phillies organization, but Hall cleared waivers (something he might not have done prior to the trade deadline when teams like the Diamondbacks acquired Josh Bell).

This allowed him to return to Lehigh Valley and just four games later, he broke another franchise record.

The IronPigs got the newly-acquired Kyle Tyler his first win with the franchise behind a third-inning rally which scored three runs.

The third run was scored by trade acquisition Buddy Kennedy when Hall smoked a ball into the wall in right field.

Kennedy scoring from second on the play marked Hall’s 262nd RBI with the IronPigs. That set a new franchise record with Hall passing Andy Tracy once again.

Hall will need to keep up his hitting in order to help the IronPigs reach the playoffs as they are still within striking distance but have had a bad stretch with seven losses in their last 10 games that have put them five games back.

The IronPigs first came about in 2008 and have been the Phillies AAA franchise ever since.