Phillies

Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Just about one month ago, Darick Hall set the all-time career record for home runs with the Phillies AAA affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

It wasn’t too long after that when the Phillies, in need of a roster spot due to injuries, designated Hall for assignment.

It seemed like it could have been the end of his time in the Phillies organization, but Hall cleared waivers (something he might not have done prior to the trade deadline when teams like the Diamondbacks acquired Josh Bell).

This allowed him to return to Lehigh Valley and just four games later, he broke another franchise record.

The IronPigs got the newly-acquired Kyle Tyler his first win with the franchise behind a third-inning rally which scored three runs.

The third run was scored by trade acquisition Buddy Kennedy when Hall smoked a ball into the wall in right field.

Kennedy scoring from second on the play marked Hall’s 262nd RBI with the IronPigs. That set a new franchise record with Hall passing Andy Tracy once again.

Hall will need to keep up his hitting in order to help the IronPigs reach the playoffs as they are still within striking distance but have had a bad stretch with seven losses in their last 10 games that have put them five games back.

The IronPigs first came about in 2008 and have been the Phillies AAA franchise ever since.

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull

Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2024
Phillies
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 14 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More!
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2024
Phillies
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
MLB Uniform Ads: Phillies Uniform Ad Unveiled Prior to Wednesday’s Game
MLB Uniform Ads: Phillies Uniform Ad Unveiled Prior to Wednesday’s Game
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline: Gregory Soto Shipped To Baltimore For Seth Johnson
Phillies Trade Deadline: Gregory Soto Shipped To Baltimore For Seth Johnson
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 1 2024
Go to top button