David Avit runs Villanova back into Win Column over William & Mary

Radnor, PA: There is a certain feel when you play in front of your home fans during conference play, and that is what we saw on Saturday as Villanova Wildcats were looking to end their 2 game losing streak as they took on William & Mary Tribe from Villanova Stadium. The Wildcats are looking to do better after how they looked last week in their loss to Monmouth.

How the game went:

William & Mary won the toss & took the ball to start the game, the scoring would get started by the Wildcats as RB David Avit runs it in for the 7-0 lead, The Tribe would respond with 14 unanswered points for the 14-7 lead in the second quarter, the Wildcats would respond late in the 2nd quarter from RB David Avit with his 2nd touchdown of the game to even things at 14

William & Mary would kick a field goal for a 17-14 lead, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the game ot take the lead but committed an offensive pass interference penalty and attempted a 57-yard FG that came up short & William & Mary would take a 17-14 lead into halftime. There were times in the 1st half that the Wildcats could have taken control of the game, but made some very costly mistakes.

Villanova would begin the 2nd half with a 100-yard kickoff Touchdown from Ja’Briel Mace

Now this is a work of art 🧑‍🎨@NovaFootball’s Ja’briel Mace takes it to the 🏡 to start the third quarter #CAAFB on @FloCollegeFB pic.twitter.com/CegUEhNdHY — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) September 27, 2025

This was the first time since 2019 that Villanova would have a 100-yard kickoff for a Touchdown. At that point, everything started to turn in favor of the Wildcats & later on, they would take the lead up to 31-17 with a field goal, followed by the third touchdown of the game from RB David Avit.

William & Mary would make it interesting in the 4th quarter as they scored to cut the Wildcats lead to 7 with 4:38 left, The Wildcats attempoted to ice the game but missed the FG & opened the door for William & Mary and it would be the Wildcats Defense making the stop as Shane Hartzel with the Sack to end the game, Villanova wins 31-24 to end their 2 game losing streak & at the same time get their first win in CAA Play.

Postgame:

#Villanova Ja'Briel Mace about his 100-yard kickoff return for Touchdown to start the 2nd half#TapTheRock #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/zXjK5JmuAX — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 27, 2025

Final Numbers:

What is next:

With the win, the Wildcats are 2-2 on the season & will head on the road to battle New Hampshire on October 4. Their next home game will be on October 18 against Hampton.