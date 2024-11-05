Phillies

Dick Allen Gets another shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame

Mike Lipinski
Former Philadelphia Phillies legend Dick Allen will once again have a shot at immortality in Cooperstown, New York. The seven-time All-Star will has been announced as one of eight finalists for the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot.

 

This isn’t Allen’s first go-around on the ballot. Allen famously fell one-vote short of induction in 2021, just a few months after he passed away.

The Phillies —and most of the baseball world— believe Allen is a Hall of Famer. The club retired Allen’s No.15 in 2020, an honor only bestowed upon Hall of Famers. Allen’s numbers are certainly worthy of a long overdue plaque in Cooperstown. Still, Allen’s family and fans will have to wait with baited breath until December 8 to find out if Wampum, PA native will get the call.

Dick Allen’s Hall of Fame Resume

  • 15-year MLB Career
    • Philadelphia Phillies (1963-1969, 1975-1976)
    • St. Louis Cardinals (1970)
    • Los Angeles Dodgers (1971)
    • Chicago White Sox (1972-1974)
    • Oakland Athletics (1977)
  • Career Batting Average: .292
  • Career Home Runs: 351
  • Career RBI: 1,119
  • Seven-time All-Star (1965-67, 1970, 1972-1974)
  • 1964 NL Rookie of the Year
  • 1972 AL MVP
  • 1972 & 1974 AL home run leader
  • 1972 AL RBI leader
