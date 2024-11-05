Dick Allen Gets another shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Philadelphia Phillies legend Dick Allen will once again have a shot at immortality in Cooperstown, New York. The seven-time All-Star will has been announced as one of eight finalists for the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot.

Introducing the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot for consideration in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 8: https://t.co/F6noThgQnT pic.twitter.com/yfI6neqfoY — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 4, 2024

This isn’t Allen’s first go-around on the ballot. Allen famously fell one-vote short of induction in 2021, just a few months after he passed away.

The Phillies —and most of the baseball world— believe Allen is a Hall of Famer. The club retired Allen’s No.15 in 2020, an honor only bestowed upon Hall of Famers. Allen’s numbers are certainly worthy of a long overdue plaque in Cooperstown. Still, Allen’s family and fans will have to wait with baited breath until December 8 to find out if Wampum, PA native will get the call.

Dick Allen’s Hall of Fame Resume