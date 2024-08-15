Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react

Phillies

Philadelphia: During any season there are going to be moments that can change the course of the season & the Philadelphia Phillies are having issues and have not been the best team in MLB coming out of the all-star break and needed something to wake this team up & on Wednesday night from Citizens Bank Park they went to battle with the Miami Marlins & question is could the Phillies find what they have been missing.

In the 4th inning with the Phillies losing to the Marlins, the Crowd inside Citizens Bank Park looked quiet and just did not know what was going and then Kyle Schwarber came up with the bases loaded and changed everything with a Grand Slam & the Phillies took the lead at 6-5.

 

The Grand Slam

 

 

Phillies Fans would react to the Grand Slam from Kyle Schwarber which could have saved the season:

