Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react

Philadelphia: During any season there are going to be moments that can change the course of the season & the Philadelphia Phillies are having issues and have not been the best team in MLB coming out of the all-star break and needed something to wake this team up & on Wednesday night from Citizens Bank Park they went to battle with the Miami Marlins & question is could the Phillies find what they have been missing.

In the 4th inning with the Phillies losing to the Marlins, the Crowd inside Citizens Bank Park looked quiet and just did not know what was going and then Kyle Schwarber came up with the bases loaded and changed everything with a Grand Slam & the Phillies took the lead at 6-5.

The Grand Slam

A SCHWARBER GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/EZXj0CT70y — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 15, 2024

Phillies Fans would react to the Grand Slam from Kyle Schwarber which could have saved the season:

THE BOYS ARE BACK THE BOYS ARE BACK — 𝐆𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@philliesgf11) August 15, 2024

SCHWARBS — janet snakehole (@_____julesss) August 15, 2024

Please let that be the grand slam that turns this season around and saves it. — Lianna (@liannananners) August 15, 2024

I just saved the Phillies. You’re welcome. https://t.co/lUGxNqDVa8 — Haley Taylor Simon (@Haleytsimon) August 15, 2024

And THAT is how you get CBP back into the game! #RingTheBell — Philly Sports Girl (@PhillySportGirl) August 15, 2024

Will that grand slam bring back some life to this team!?! Please please please be the turnaround moment! #phillies pic.twitter.com/CYMAvrMVTN — Abs 💛 (@RedAbster) August 15, 2024

THE SCREAM I JUST SCRUMMED. MY DOGS RAN DOWNSTAIRS TO SAVE ME. I LOVE YOU SCHWARBS. I LOVE YOU @Phillies. — Ashley Hall (@AshleyHallTV) August 15, 2024

An entire city needed that Schwarbomb like we need air. #RingTheBell #Phillies — Angela (@ang_killeen) August 15, 2024