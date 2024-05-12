Sports Betting

Disney, ESPN CTO Aaron LaBerge to Exit, Will Become Chief Technology Officer of PENN Entertainment

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
Aaron LaBerge, president and CTO of Disney Entertainment and ESPN, will leave the company in June after more than 20 years, after which he will join casino and sports betting operator PENN Entertainment as chief technology officer.

Aaron LaBerge to exit for personal reasons related to his family, looks forward to joining PENN Entertainment

LaBerge, 50, is leaving for personal reasons related to his family, per multiple sources. The Missouri native will be responsible for innovating technology strategy as a top executive in PENN Entertainment’s interactive division.

“I’ll be joining the extended family at PENN Entertainment, working with Disney and ESPN on ESPN Bet,” LaBerge said. “This new role is exciting because I’ll get to continue to contribute to our company’s success from a new vantage point, while also being home for my family.”

According to his biography, LaBerge has been responsible for “helping set the vision and strategic leadership for how the company uses technology to enable storytelling and innovation, drive its business, and create amazing consumer experiences with entertainment and sports content.”

Additionally, PENN Entertainment operates ESPN BET, the company’s licensed online sportsbook. LaBerge has been a key figure in helping Disney to develop its streaming services. He also integrated advertising into Disney+. 

LaBerge laid the groundwork for ESPN+, the network’s sports streaming service co-owned by Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox. It first launched on April 12, 2018, for $4.99 per month. 

“We want to thank Aaron for the contributions he has made and the leadership he has provided at Disney over his 20 years,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Dana Walden and Alan Bergman in an internal note to employees. 

“It is a silver lining that he will continue to help Disney and ESPN win, as he transitions to a role at PENN Entertainment — where he will be a key partner in the continued growth and success of ESPN BET [and the rest of their Interactive business].”

LaBerge joins a growing list of Disney executives who have departed the company 

Furthermore, LaBerge’s departure adds to a growing list of Disney executives who have exited the company in recent years. 

Among those who have left include CEO Bob Chapek, former Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn, former Disney general counsel Alan Braverman, former head of streaming Kevin Mayer, former president of Walt Disney Pictures Sean Bailey, ex-finance chief Christine McCarthy, and ex-head of communications Zenia Mucha.

Of course, LaBerge will start as PENN Entertainment’s CTO on July 1, 2024, and report directly to CEO and president Jay Snowden. 

“We are thrilled to have someone of Aaron’s caliber join our PENN executive team. Having overseen a global organization of thousands of engineers, product developers, designers, technologists and data scientists that created some of the largest-scale and most successful media properties in the world, there is no better candidate to lead our Technology and Interactive division into its future,” Snowden announced.

PENN Entertainment operates over 40 casinos and racetracks in North America. The company also provides online gaming and sports betting, according to the site.

In fact, the operator is arguably most recognized for its casino gambling.

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
