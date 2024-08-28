Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2024 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2024 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day Eric Canha, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster yesterday. Following several days of cuts, the team is now looking to establish their 16-man practice squad.

The players on the practice squad can be elevated for several game days and get to stick with the team, allowing them to develop and continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles went heavy on defense with this year’s 53-man roster, so it’s likely to see more offensive depth find their way to the practice squad this year.

As of Wednesday, the Eagles have started to bring some players in.

Right now, the Eagles Practice Squad includes:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Andrew DiCecco)

Jenkins was a favorite to make the roster as the third tight end, but he passed through waivers and that allows the Eagles to keep his depth in the building regardless as they can attempt to develop him for the future.

S Andre’ Sam (Andrew DiCecco)

Sam was a big name coming out of college, but really didn’t have much chance at making this year’s 53-man roster with how deep the Eagles secondary is. He’s a good developmental player to keep around.

OL Dylan McMahon (Dave Zangaro)

Any self-respecting OL would want to work with Jeff Stoutland and it’s no surprise that the Eagles signed back their only draft pick who they had to cut. The Eagles will look to continue his development and he could even be elevated to the active roster for some game days to provide center depth.

OL Nick Gates (Adam Schefter)

The Eagles get a veteran OL in place to keep active for the immediate future as a backup center. With experience in the league, it’s not a bad plan while the younger options develop.

 

Note: Laekin Vakalahi, signed at the same time as other undrafted free agents this offseason, has an international exemption and will remain with the team despite not taking a roster spot away from anyone else

This page will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced. Check back for updates.

 

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement

Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement

Author image Paul Bowman  •  21h
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Initial 2024 53-Man Roster Announced
Eagles Roster: Initial 2024 53-Man Roster Announced
Author image Paul Bowman  •  21h
Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Headed For IR
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Headed For IR
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Eagles
NFL Roster Cuts: Jack Stoll To Be Released By Giants
NFL Roster Cuts: Jack Stoll To Be Released By Giants
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Reports “Discomfort” Ahead Of Final Cutdowns
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Reports “Discomfort” Ahead Of Final Cutdowns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 26 2024
Eagles
NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams
NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 25 2024
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts
Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  21h
Go to top button