Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2024 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster yesterday. Following several days of cuts, the team is now looking to establish their 16-man practice squad.

The players on the practice squad can be elevated for several game days and get to stick with the team, allowing them to develop and continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles went heavy on defense with this year’s 53-man roster, so it’s likely to see more offensive depth find their way to the practice squad this year.

As of Wednesday, the Eagles have started to bring some players in.

Right now, the Eagles Practice Squad includes:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Andrew DiCecco)

Jenkins was a favorite to make the roster as the third tight end, but he passed through waivers and that allows the Eagles to keep his depth in the building regardless as they can attempt to develop him for the future.

S Andre’ Sam (Andrew DiCecco)

Sam was a big name coming out of college, but really didn’t have much chance at making this year’s 53-man roster with how deep the Eagles secondary is. He’s a good developmental player to keep around.

OL Dylan McMahon (Dave Zangaro)

Any self-respecting OL would want to work with Jeff Stoutland and it’s no surprise that the Eagles signed back their only draft pick who they had to cut. The Eagles will look to continue his development and he could even be elevated to the active roster for some game days to provide center depth.

OL Nick Gates (Adam Schefter)

The Eagles get a veteran OL in place to keep active for the immediate future as a backup center. With experience in the league, it’s not a bad plan while the younger options develop.

Note: Laekin Vakalahi, signed at the same time as other undrafted free agents this offseason, has an international exemption and will remain with the team despite not taking a roster spot away from anyone else

This page will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced. Check back for updates.