Eagles Announce Team Captains For 2023-24 NFL Season

The NFL season is just around the corner, beginning in just two days on Thursday night.
For the Eagles part, their initial game will be this Sunday.
Ahead of that, however, the team has officially announced their team captains.
Leading the way
⭐️ @JalenHurts ⭐️ @bigplay24slay ⭐️ @jake_elliott22 ⭐️ @DeVontaSmith_6⭐️ @1kalwaysopen_⭐️ @brandongraham55⭐️ @JasonKelce ⭐️ @LaneJohnson65 ⭐️ @fcoxx_91 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Fn257EQl4p
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2023
Leading the way
⭐️ @JalenHurts ⭐️ @bigplay24slay ⭐️ @jake_elliott22 ⭐️ @DeVontaSmith_6⭐️ @1kalwaysopen_⭐️ @brandongraham55⭐️ @JasonKelce ⭐️ @LaneJohnson65 ⭐️ @fcoxx_91 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Fn257EQl4p
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2023
Many of the captains are returning in that same role.
For Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, it will be their sixth seasons in the role. Brandon Graham will see his fifth season as a captain. Jalen Hurts will enter his third season with the captainship. For Jake Elliott, Lane Johnson and Darius Slay, who were named captains for the first time last season, it is year two.
The two newcomers at captain are the dynamic receiving duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Neither has been a captain before this season.
In all, there are nine captains for the 2023 Eagles. They feature five offensive players, three defensive players and a special teamer.
The captain list also notable features the “core four” once again despite there being a chance that Jason Kelce and/or Fletcher Cox could have left the team in the offseason (via retirement or free agency).