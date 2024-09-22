Eagles

Eagles Awarded Trademark For “Brotherly Shove”

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
The Eagles have been awarded another trademark.

It seems the team would prefer to use “Brotherly Shove” instead of “Tush Push”.

On Sunday before the game, news broke that the Eagles were awarded the trademark on the former.

The team will certainly be keeping the play in their playbook based off of that and it’d seem like Cam Jurgens will want to keep improving on the play for the franchise.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
