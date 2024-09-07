Eagles fans react to Saquon Barkley 1st Touchdown as Member of Eagles

Brazil: There is a certain feel when you make splash in Free Agency & makes impact in the first game of the season & that is what new Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barley showed as they took on the Green bay Packers from Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil which is the First NFL Game in Brazil.

In the 1st quarter with the Eagles down 6-0, They would score their first touchdown of the season & it was Jalen Hurts to the big splash in free agent signing in Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is ON THE BOARD with his first Eagles touchdown! 🔥 📺 #GBvsPHI on Peacock pic.twitter.com/oMSrd7Bw9l — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 7, 2024

What was the reaction from Eagles fans seeing Saquon Barkley scored his first Touchdown waring Eagles colors

Barkley with the TD!!!!! Eagles on the board!!!#FlyEaglesFly — Alex 🦅⚾️ (@Philly_Made_AL) September 7, 2024

SAQUON BARKLEY IS AN EAGLE — dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) September 7, 2024

A schwarbomb and a Birds touchdown at the same time !?!? We’re so back 😎 — K A T (@ThePhillyKat) September 7, 2024

Saquon on a wheel route still does something to my emotions — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 7, 2024

Saquon Barkley on the wheel route for a TD!! Reminded me of the B1G champ game against Wisconsin. #FlyEaglesFly #WeAre — Matt (@Matthew31222) September 7, 2024

Welcome to the Eagles Saquon Barkley 1st TD of Many — Jarod Hughes (@_jdubhughes) September 7, 2024

Welcome to the Eagles Saquon Barkley 1st TD of Many — Jarod Hughes (@_jdubhughes) September 7, 2024

This warms my heart! Jalen Hurts connects with Saquon Barkley with a TD pass to put the Eagles up 7-6. So happy for Saquon as he returns home to Philly and he’s the first scorer of the Eagles 2024 season. Nice throw and catch BTW! https://t.co/m3q96fpvY9 — Frank Hornig (@FrankAHornig) September 7, 2024

SAQUON BARKLEY TOUCHDOWN!!!!!! FIRST ONE AS AN EAGLE BABY — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMesi) September 7, 2024

Saquon Barkley just scored a touchdown for the Eagles, and Kyle Schwarber just hit his 100th homer since September 1st. Philly sports are back baby — Nic (@gobirdsbaby23) September 7, 2024

Saquon Barkley with the first regular season Eagles touchdown 🥹 — spicy jess (@iamjessnellaa) September 7, 2024

Later on in the game, Barkley would add 2 additional touchdowns & at the same time joining Terrell Owens as the only other Eagles players to debut with 3 touchdowns.

Saquon would finish the game with 24 rush attempts for 109 yards with 2 rush touchdowns, also had 2 catches for 23 yards & 1 touchdown.

The Eagles would go on to beat the Packers 34-29 to win the first NFL Game in Brazil.