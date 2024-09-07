Eagles

Eagles fans react to Saquon Barkley 1st Touchdown as Member of Eagles

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Eagles fans react to Saquon Barkley 1st Touchdown as Member of Eagles

Brazil: There is a certain feel when you make splash in Free Agency & makes impact in the first game of the season & that is what new Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barley showed as they took on the Green bay Packers from Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil which is the First NFL Game in Brazil.

In the 1st quarter with the Eagles down 6-0, They would score their first touchdown of the season & it was Jalen Hurts to the big splash in free agent signing in Saquon Barkley

What was the reaction from Eagles fans seeing Saquon Barkley scored his first Touchdown waring Eagles colors

Later on in the game, Barkley would add 2 additional touchdowns & at the same time joining Terrell Owens as the only other Eagles players to debut with 3 touchdowns.

Saquon would finish the game with 24 rush attempts for 109 yards with 2 rush touchdowns, also had 2 catches for 23 yards & 1 touchdown.

The Eagles would go on to beat the Packers 34-29 to win the first NFL Game in Brazil.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Start Off Season With Win In Brazil

Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Start Off Season With Win In Brazil

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 2 2024
Eagles
NFL Sao Paulo Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Preview
NFL Sao Paulo Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Preview
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 4 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Driscoll, Phillips In While Foelsch, Sterns Released From Practice Squad
Eagles Roster Moves: Driscoll, Phillips In While Foelsch, Sterns Released From Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 4 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Fill Practice Squad With Griffin Hebert and Kevin Foelsch
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Fill Practice Squad With Griffin Hebert and Kevin Foelsch
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 2 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Birds Name 2024 Team Captains
Eagles Roster: Birds Name 2024 Team Captains
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 30 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Claim DT Byron Young
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Claim DT Byron Young
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Oren Burks Promoted, Brett Toth Returns As Bradberry Placed On IR
Eagles Roster Moves: Oren Burks Promoted, Brett Toth Returns As Bradberry Placed On IR
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 29 2024
Go to top button