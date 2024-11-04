Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: AJ Brown’s Knee Injury Expected To Be Fine

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Update: AJ Brown’s Knee Injury Expected To Be Fine Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles earned their fourth-straight win Sunday with a win over the Jaguars.

During that win, they had two injuries for players who were then ruled out, with the biggest name being WR AJ Brown.

Fox’s Jordan Schultz is now reporting that the injury is not serious and should be fine.

Brown seemed shaken up a bit before the half, but did return at halftime. He returned to the locker room on the Eagles first offensive drive and then was later ruled out.

Brown had two receptions for 36 yards prior to his exit. He had also been wide-open on the first fourth-down attempt by the Eagles offense for what could have been a very easy chance to move the chains, but the ball didn’t get to him in time.

Brown has missed three games already earlier in the year, so has only appeared in about four and a half games this season. With three games missed already, he could be on track for the most games missed in his career if the Eagles and Brown decide it’s best to rest him up – he missed four games in 2021, which is the most he’s ever missed in his NFL career.

The reports does not specify whether Brown is expected to be able to play in Dallas next week or whether he’s just able to avoid a trip to IR.

On the season, Brown has 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson saw an increase in snaps when Brown went down and the team saw DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson step up after Brown went down.

Fellow WR Britain Covey remains on IR. WR John Ross III is also on the practice squad IR.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Explains: Stumbling, A New NFL Term

NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Explains: Stumbling, A New NFL Term

Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Overcome Jaguars In Game Made Close By Sirianni, Refs
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Overcome Jaguars In Game Made Close By Sirianni, Refs
Author image Paul Bowman  •  18h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Roll In Second Half Against Cincinnati
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Roll In Second Half Against Cincinnati
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 27 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Jack Driscoll To Active Roster As Parris Campbell, Siaki Ika Added To Practice Squad
Eagles Transactions: Jack Driscoll To Active Roster As Parris Campbell, Siaki Ika Added To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 23 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Expected To Release Parris Campbell
Eagles Transactions: Birds Expected To Release Parris Campbell
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: John Ross Hits IR, Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields Added To Practice Squad
Eagles Injury Update: John Ross Hits IR, Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields Added To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Saquon Dominates In Return To New York
Eagles Postgame Report: Saquon Dominates In Return To New York
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 20 2024
Go to top button