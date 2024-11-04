Eagles Injury Update: AJ Brown’s Knee Injury Expected To Be Fine

The Eagles earned their fourth-straight win Sunday with a win over the Jaguars.

During that win, they had two injuries for players who were then ruled out, with the biggest name being WR AJ Brown.

Fox’s Jordan Schultz is now reporting that the injury is not serious and should be fine.

Sources: #Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, avoided anything serious and is expected to be fine. More good news for Philly… pic.twitter.com/qQ817KC2pj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2024

Brown seemed shaken up a bit before the half, but did return at halftime. He returned to the locker room on the Eagles first offensive drive and then was later ruled out.

Brown had two receptions for 36 yards prior to his exit. He had also been wide-open on the first fourth-down attempt by the Eagles offense for what could have been a very easy chance to move the chains, but the ball didn’t get to him in time.

Brown has missed three games already earlier in the year, so has only appeared in about four and a half games this season. With three games missed already, he could be on track for the most games missed in his career if the Eagles and Brown decide it’s best to rest him up – he missed four games in 2021, which is the most he’s ever missed in his NFL career.

The reports does not specify whether Brown is expected to be able to play in Dallas next week or whether he’s just able to avoid a trip to IR.

On the season, Brown has 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson saw an increase in snaps when Brown went down and the team saw DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson step up after Brown went down.

Fellow WR Britain Covey remains on IR. WR John Ross III is also on the practice squad IR.