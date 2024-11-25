Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Brandon Graham Out For Season

The Eagles advanced to 9-2 on Sunday Night.

Unfortunately, it came with some injury cost.

Eagles legend Brandon Graham told reporters in the clubhouse after the game that he was out for the season with a torn triceps.

Of course, with something reported so quickly, it isn’t officially official, but it certainly seems like Graham believe his season to be over.

Even worse, that could mean the end of Graham’s career – for years Graham has pointed to the 2024 season (his 15th with Philadelphia) as the last he intended to play.

Graham said he still plans to be around the team and be a leader. No doubt if/when he officially retires, the franchise will find a role for him like they have for Jason Kelce.

The Eagles first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Graham has the franchise record for most games played with the team already locked down as he recently passed Chuck Bednarick.

All this talk about his legacy, but his being on the team wasn’t just a gift. The veteran was still playing at a high level and had 18 tackle with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season prior to the Rams game so his season total, if he really is done for the year, would be 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in more of a rotational role.

There will surely be news on this moving forward along with what the Eagles may look to do to try and replace Graham’s presence and rushing abilities.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
