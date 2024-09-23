Eagles Injury Update: Britain Covey Has Broken Bone, Concussions To Sideline Several Others

The Eagles suffered a rash of injuries in their match-up with the New Orleans Saints. While they did come away with the win, the injuries appear likely to effect them for the next game against the Buccaneers at the least.

The biggest news is that Britain Covey will miss at least six weeks with a broken bone in his shoulder.

For Covey, this could be devastating news as the top punt returner in 2023 was just beginning to show how effective he could be as a receiving option in the offense but was knocked out early against New Orleans and will now miss through at least week 9. That leaves him out against the Buccaneers, Browns, Giants (Game 1), Bengals and Jaguars. The earliest he would be expected to return at this point would be the first Dallas game in Dallas.

To make matters worse, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson are also out indefinitely with concussions. Not only does that leave Fred Johnson likely to anchor the right side of the line in Tampa (he played well, but isn’t Lane) but Smith’s absence leaves the team likely to be without AJ Brown, Smith and Covey at the position in week four. That’s three of the five they started the season with, leaving just Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson.

Additionally, there has not been an update on starting right guard Mekhi Becton, who may also miss time.

There has been no official move just yet, but the Eagles would seem likely to push Covey to IR to free up a roster spot and add a receiver to the roster. The guess here is that Parris Campbell takes the 53-man spot (he filled in on Sunday) and the team may look into bringing in another vet to their practice squad like John Ross III (familiar with the offense), Hunter Renfrow or Russell Gage to kick the tires on some other potential option out there.

Greg Ward Jr. also remains a free agent and could be a strong presence for the team in the locker room.

It seems like a week five bye, which most everyone didn’t like at the release of the schedule, could be good news for the ailing Eagles.