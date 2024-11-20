Eagles Injury Update: Bryce Huff To Have Surgery, Britain Covey Practice Window Opened

The big news on Wednesday morning: the Eagles will be without Bryce Huff.

There had been plenty of speculation about his lack of playing time and sudden drop in usage but it appears that he and the team don’t think he’s as effective as he needs to be with the current state of his wrist (which was casted up the last few weeks).

Huff will instead have surgery on Thursday with the plan being for him to return for perhaps the last few games and ultimately for a playoff push.

#Eagles’ Bryce Huff will undergo a procedure Thursday on his wrist, according to a league source. My understanding here is that having played through the injury the past two weeks with a cast, the procedure affords Huff the best opportunity to return for the stretch run late in… — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) November 20, 2024

Huff had a very bad start to the season after the Eagles couldn’t get a bead on how to best use him to rush the passer from his four-point stance.

At this point, he has 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles and a forced fumble with the Birds despite the injury limitation.

It seems an IR stint would be likely for him given the team also announced the opening of the practice window for Britain Covey.

We opened the 21-day practice window for WR Britain Covey, signed DT Siaki Ika to the practice squad, and released WR Kyle Philips from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/paiGNuL3Yn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2024

That’d seem like the Eagles are planning to have Covey make his return using the spot Huff’s surgery will clear.

Covey was looking like a solid receiving target in addition to a top punt returner before his injury early this season.

Siaki Ika, who was with the team for roughly a week when he was signed earlier this year, re-joins the practice squad.

He replaces Phillips, who had joined the team in September, and had been with the team nearly all season long.