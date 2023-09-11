Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: James Bradberry In Concussion Protocol, Likely To Miss Game Against Vikings

The Eagles may have gotten the win Sunday, but they already know they’ll be missing one of their defensive starters for a few weeks.

Now they may be missing multiple starters for week two.

On Monday, head coach Nick Sirianni announced that cornerback James Bradberry has entered the concussion protocol. With just four days between games in week one and week two, there is not much of a chance that Bradberry clears the protocol and will likely be out against the Vikings on Thursday.

The Eagles then have 11 days after that before they take on the Buccaneers, so it’s possible that Bradberry could return by then but there is of course no clear timetable for concussions.

Josh Jobe had been the primary backup outside for the team and would seem likely to start opposite Darius Slay. Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich are the other backups at the corner position on the 53-man roster.

Mekhi Garner is also available on the practice squad if needed.

