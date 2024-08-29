Eagles Injury Update: James Bradberry To Miss 6-8 Weeks With Injury

The Eagles have set their 53-man roster and most of their practice squad and already had three guys missing time with injuries yesterday.

Add a fourth player to that injury report.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that on the first day of practice after the roster got set, veteran James Bradberry suffered a lower-leg injury.

The injury is expected to sideline him six to eight weeks.

Reports previously indicated that his development at safety had been slower than hoped and that the Eagles may be looking to trade him to another team.

While an injury could still occur, missing 6-8 weeks with a trade deadline just after week nine games wrap up isn’t ideal to boost trade value.

Bradberry has been a great professional and is all-around liked by members of the team despite a down year last year.

The Eagles also have safety Syndey Brown on the PUP list, leaving their depth at the position behind CJGJ and Reed Blankenship up in the air.

Tristin McCollum has played well at the position and was one of the player who worked his way onto the initial 53-man roster but this might be the quickest way for rookie Cooper DeJean to see the field.

Avonte Maddox has also reportedly been spending some time in a safety role (which he hasn’t done since his impressive rookie year), so that could be an option if the team is indeed playing Slay, Rodgers and Mitchell at the three corner positions.