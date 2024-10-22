Eagles Injury Update: John Ross Hits IR, Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields Added To Practice Squad

The Eagles had another injury pop up this week (or most likely at the end of last week) with the team announcing that receiver John Ross was placed on the injured list.

To take his spot on the practice squad, the team has signed former Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields.

The Eagles did place Jordan Mailata on IR last week in order to allow a spot for Sydney Brown to return. While Anias Smith and Albert O have also been designated to return, the fact that Ross was only on the practice squad prevents either from being able to take his spot.

Ross completed a comeback this offseason with the Eagles and looked solid in camp. He didn’t stick with the team right out of camp, but re-joined the team about a month ago with the receiver injuries going on.

Castro-Fields is someone who played in the Eagles backyard as a Penn State Nittany Lion for five season (including COVID and injury-shortened seasons). The 49ers made him a sixth-round pick in 2022, but he didn’t make the roster cuts and spent the next two seasons with the Washington Commanders. He was with Washington through this August then spent about a month with the Panthers before the Eagles signed him.

He’s appeared in 10 NFL games (including two this season), but played defensive snaps in only two of those games and otherwise appeared as a special teams player.

Castro-Fields does offer more of an outside option for the defensive backs on the practice squad, but it’s unlikely he cracks the 53-man roster with options like Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Cooper DeJean, and potentially James Bradberry as players who could fill in as backups for the corners if/when it may be needed.

There has not been an official update yet on the injuries to Mekhi Becton or Zack Baun.