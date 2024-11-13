Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Activated

The Eagles have their left tackle back.

It’s not much of a surprise given the release of Jack Stoll yesterday without a corresponding move.

The 6-8, 365lb tackle had his practice window opened earlier this week and made a quick return following that.

We have activated T Jordan Mailata from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/AWP9yMvA2u — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 13, 2024

It comes as the Eagles prepare for games against the Commanders, Rams and Ravens, three of the best teams they will play during the regular season this year.

The move allows the Eagles to put Fred Johnson back as their top backup in the event of other injuries. Johnson has been a great replacement in the time he’s been needed.

Mailata is in his seventh season with the Eagles and the two-time second-team All Pro will be a boost to the offensive line.