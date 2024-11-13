Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Activated

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Activated Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have their left tackle back.

It’s not much of a surprise given the release of Jack Stoll yesterday without a corresponding move.

The 6-8, 365lb tackle had his practice window opened earlier this week and made a quick return following that.

It comes as the Eagles prepare for games against the Commanders, Rams and Ravens, three of the best teams they will play during the regular season this year.

The move allows the Eagles to put Fred Johnson back as their top backup in the event of other injuries. Johnson has been a great replacement in the time he’s been needed.

Mailata is in his seventh season with the Eagles and the two-time second-team All Pro will be a boost to the offensive line.

 

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Vinny Curry To Retire As An Eagle Thursday Night

Vinny Curry To Retire As An Eagle Thursday Night

Author image Paul Bowman  •  14h
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived
Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived
Author image Paul Bowman  •  14h
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata’s Practice Window Opened
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata’s Practice Window Opened
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 11 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Crush Cowboys In Dallas
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Crush Cowboys In Dallas
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 10 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: TE Albert Okwuegbunam Released
Eagles Transactions: TE Albert Okwuegbunam Released
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: AJ Brown’s Knee Injury Expected To Be Fine
Eagles Injury Update: AJ Brown’s Knee Injury Expected To Be Fine
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 4 2024
Eagles
NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Explains: Stumbling, A New NFL Term
NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Explains: Stumbling, A New NFL Term
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 4 2024
Go to top button