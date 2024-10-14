Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury

The Eagles just got Lane Johnson back this week, but they are already losing the other captain on their offensive line.

LT Jordan Mailata exited Sunday’s game against the Browns with a leg injury and was carted into the locker room. He was seen walking with crutches later on.

The injury seemed like it could be a long term one and while it’s not something as concerning as an ACL tear, it appears they will be without Mailata for some time.

Nick Sirianni says it looks like Jordan Mailata will be “out a couple weeks.”#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 14, 2024

Mailata was the third highest graded player in the Eagles win last week per PFF.

He was replaced by Fred Johnson, who had some solid play at left tackle in relief coming off the bench.

Mailata could be looking at time on the IR depending on how long the team thinks it’ll take to heal. Jack Driscoll or Brett Toth would seem likely to grab a roster spot from the practice squad in that event, but Sydney Brown and Ainias Smith also have practice windows open and could return using that roster spot, though the latter has shown little to think his return would be of any benefit to the team.

There is potential that either Mekhi Becton could slide from left guard to left tackle and the Eagles throw Tyler Steen out as the new starter at left guard or they could look to try the less disruptive option to Becton and leave him in place and allow Johnson to start at left tackle for the next several weeks.