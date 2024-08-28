Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Three Birds Dealing With Injuries At First Practice After Roster Announcement

The Eagles have set their 53-man roster and most of their practice squad. With one of the toughest days of the year behind them, the guys still with the team got to work at practice again on Wednesday.

Three players were not practicing, however: TE Dallas Goedert, WR Johnny Wilson and EDGE Jalyx Hunt.

Dallas Goedert and his oblique injury are a new addition to the injury report.

The only thing holding Goedert back from being a top TE in the league is how many games he’s missed nearly every season. Regardless of how those injuries have occurred, the team needs him on the field, especially with how thin they could wind up at tight end with only two options on the 53-man.

Hopefully, his sitting out today is more precautionary as those sorts of injuries are tough to manage/plan around.

Rookie Johnny Wilson is dealing with a concussion that will keep him off the field until he’s cleared.

His being unavailable would leave the Eagles with only four receiver options on the 53-man, not great with the above noted tight end shortage.

Fellow rookie draft pick Jalyx Hunt is also dealing with an oblique injury. Hunt has seemed to come along quicker than expected in the preseason and could become a key part of this edge rotation, though for now he’d appear to be the fifth option and would figure to get less playing time.

 

Other, more long-term injuries of note: S Sydney Brown (PUP), WR Ainias Smith (IR), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR), T Le’Raven Clark (IR), CB Tyler Hall (IR), TE McCallan Castles (IR)

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
