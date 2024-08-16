Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game Eric Canha, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have not been playing their starters on offense this preseason.

The only exception was right guard, where the guys competing for the starting role were playing.

It appears that may have backfired for the Birds as last year’s draft pick Tyler Steen suffered an injury on Thursday night.

He was able to get off the field on his own, but was then carted off the field (from the sideline) and quickly ruled out.

While Steen had been the in-house favorite to start at right guard, free agent signing Mekhi Becton did begin receiving first-team reps and was not dressed for the game Thursday.

With that, the Eagles may have dodged a slight bullet in that Steen did not appear to be winning the starting competition.

Of course, Steen was still heavily in the plans regardless – even if he did not wind up starting, he was probably set to be the Eagles first or second guy off the bench for the OL.

Steen had been dealing with an ankle injury earlier in camp and it appears that may have been reaggravated.

The team has not provided an official update on the injury, so there will be more to come on that front regarding the severity.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Eagles
NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil
NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 11 2024
Eagles
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 9 2024
Eagles
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 8 2024
Eagles
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 7 2024
Go to top button