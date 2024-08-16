Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game

The Eagles have not been playing their starters on offense this preseason.

The only exception was right guard, where the guys competing for the starting role were playing.

It appears that may have backfired for the Birds as last year’s draft pick Tyler Steen suffered an injury on Thursday night.

He was able to get off the field on his own, but was then carted off the field (from the sideline) and quickly ruled out.

Injury Update: OL Tyler Steen (ankle) is out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2024

While Steen had been the in-house favorite to start at right guard, free agent signing Mekhi Becton did begin receiving first-team reps and was not dressed for the game Thursday.

With that, the Eagles may have dodged a slight bullet in that Steen did not appear to be winning the starting competition.

Of course, Steen was still heavily in the plans regardless – even if he did not wind up starting, he was probably set to be the Eagles first or second guy off the bench for the OL.

Steen had been dealing with an ankle injury earlier in camp and it appears that may have been reaggravated.

The team has not provided an official update on the injury, so there will be more to come on that front regarding the severity.