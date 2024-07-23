Eagles Offseason: No Shortage Of Big Men Wanting To Play Running Back

The Eagles are ramping up for training camp and to ready themselves for the competition to see who will make the 53-man roster in Philadelphia.

But the guys over at British & Irish Eagles added a bit of intrigue ahead of that with their interview of Eagles running back coach Jemal Singleton.

Singleton is in his third year of coaching the running backs for the Eagles and he revealed that three linemen have been trying to get their own carries in the red zone.

Specifically, he mentioned Jordan Mailata, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter as players who frequently request carries.

You can see a bit of the interview below:

It’s not just Saquon that #Eagles fans could be experiencing in the backfield for the first time this season! There are a whole host of players desperate to show off their RB talents to @CoachSings! The question is, can they block?! 🤣 Which non-RB would you love to see… pic.twitter.com/DfWP3zZOA8 — British & Irish Eagles (@BritishEagles) July 22, 2024

He also noted that in prior years, the recently-retired Fletcher Cox had been taking some snaps in practice (though the play never wound up being called).

Singleton tells these guys if they want to be able to take carries, they better be willing to serve as blockers on some of these run plays.

Who knows if they’ll ever get the chance, but it’s be a sight to see these giant 300+lb linemen running guys over if it were to happen, particularly the 365lb former rugby player.