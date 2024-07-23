Eagles

Eagles Offseason: No Shortage Of Big Men Wanting To Play Running Back

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Offseason: No Shortage Of Big Men Wanting To Play Running Back Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are ramping up for training camp and to ready themselves for the competition to see who will make the 53-man roster in Philadelphia.

But the guys over at British & Irish Eagles added a bit of intrigue ahead of that with their interview of Eagles running back coach Jemal Singleton.

Singleton is in his third year of coaching the running backs for the Eagles and he revealed that three linemen have been trying to get their own carries in the red zone.

Specifically, he mentioned Jordan Mailata, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter as players who frequently request carries.

You can see a bit of the interview below:

He also noted that in prior years, the recently-retired Fletcher Cox had been taking some snaps in practice (though the play never wound up being called).

Singleton tells these guys if they want to be able to take carries, they better be willing to serve as blockers on some of these run plays.

Who knows if they’ll ever get the chance, but it’s be a sight to see these giant 300+lb linemen running guys over if it were to happen, particularly the 365lb former rugby player.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes

NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes

Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation
Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: James Bradberry Sticking Around, Moving To Safety
Eagles Roster: James Bradberry Sticking Around, Moving To Safety
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 5 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 3 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 23 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement
NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 20 2024
Eagles
NFL Schedule Release: Eagles Officially Get 2024-25 Schedule
NFL Schedule Release: Eagles Officially Get 2024-25 Schedule
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 15 2024
Go to top button