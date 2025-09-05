Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Start NFL Season Off With Defeat Of Dallas

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2025 NFL season officially kicked off in Philadelphia on Thursday night as the eyes of the league turned, once again, to the defending Super Bowl champions. Standing in their way: the Dallas Cowboys.

Evidently there were other factors standing in their way, too. First was injury luck, which struck on the opening kickoff with what could be a season-ending injury to the team’s fullback VanSumeren.

Then was the lack of any character and the absolute stupidity of the moron from Georgia Jalen Carter. Six seconds into the game, before he played a single snap, he spit on Dak Prescott and got himself ejected. It was yet another example of the lowest-class, lowest-character, most moronic player that this franchise has allowed to don their uniform in arguably two decades. He’s a good football player, but the type of person you’d expect to be in a poorly run franchise (see: Josh Harris-owned teams) rather than one that’s widely regarded among the best examples there is. Frankly, it’s disappointing to think that such a self-centered individual is in line for what will probably be a record-breaking extension next offseason. Dak spitting in his general direction doesn’t change or justify any of that.

After that, the Eagles defensive line got almost no push whatsoever and Dak had all the time in the world. The offense could move the ball at will and the first half came down to Dallas not having the time to finish their final drive (having to settle for a field goal) and a single stop resulting in a field goal. It saved 8 points and sent the Eagles in with the lead.

Barkley, Goedert, and Hurts (plus with his head) were the main drivers of almost all the team’s yardage beyond one deep reception to Jahan Dotson.

On defense, the Eagles had golden opportunities to stop a score, but the 335lb Jordan Davis wasn’t strong enough to bring down Dak Precott returning from injury and then Byron Young dropped a golden opportunity for an interception batted right to him by Adoree’ Jackson. Those both would have prevented the field goal.

The Eagles entered the third quarter with Hurts taking the game’s first sack and forcing the Birds to settle for their own long field goal (58 yards).

It was not until the end of the third quarter that either team got an official stop. It was Byron Young stepping up once again to force the ball out with Quinyon Mitchell recovering to come up with the first drive of the day to not come away with points. This was a lucky break for the Eagles, who forced a field goal on the previous play before the soft league called ANOTHER unnecessary roughness on Reed Blankenship for a play he had no other options on. Ironically, that new set of downs lead to the run which resulted in a fumble. Ball Don’t Lie, indeed.

Then the league took about an hour off because there was lightning somewhere nearby and it’s well known that it is simply impossible to play football in any weather other than “sunny”. Naturally, this occurred just as the first big momentum shift swung in the Eagles favor.

An hour later, the Eagles saw Jalen Hurts throw the ball away on two straight corner blitzes (and not to a hot route) leaving his 8-yard run effectively meaningless and leading to the NFL’s first punt of the year. Luckily the defense rallied to the ball and, despite failing to finish at the QB as they should have, were able to force a punt of their own to start the fourth quarter. Of course, the Eagles called a “safe” set of calls that did nothing more than gain a bit of field position after that stand and they punted it back to the Cowboys with 7:20 left in the game.

Again the Eagles defense stood tall, but the Eagles offense countered by doing absolutely nothing to alter their play calling as Dallas sold out for the run and the Eagles ran into that crashing front and didn’t offer any quick routes to pass, so they again punted. The Cowboys, with 3:02 to try and win the game, threw a would-be pick to Quinyon Mitchell that was just thrown to him and he did nothing to corral it. That lead to a 15-yard completion and then a deep shot that bounced into Blankenship’s hands and he couldn’t come down with it. They forced a 4th and 3 and it certainly seemed like Ceedee Lamb had the deep shot to convert, but he dropped it as the Eagles took over on the DAL 45 with 1:54 remaining.

AJ Brown made his first catch of the year with an 8-yard grab, staying in bounds while doing so. That put the first down within reach and a final Hurts scramble officially sealed the win as the Eagles could begin their kneel downs.

Offensive MVP: Jalen Hurts

I never like picking the QB, but it really can’t be anyone else in this game. There wasn’t anyone doing well once the Eagles failed to adapt and called plays into the Dallas defense following the delay, but before that Hurts was surgical. He didn’t try to force anything, he didn’t take unnecessary losses, and he didn’t lock on to any one target – hitting whoever was open for whatever the defense would give. Beyond that, he took the easy scrambles – 10 for 61 yards and two touchdowns – and moved the chains regularly with his legs, too. He didn’t show any of the hesitation he did at times last season and his legs eventually converted to seal the win.

Defensive MVP: Byron Young

Though the score sheet will show him at the bottom with a single measly tackle, Young was a key for a defense that was on it’s heels all night – particularly for a line that couldn’t get to the QB. Young kick started the defense showing any life with his forcing the OL to take a penalty to avoid the season’s first sack and he came up big by punching out the ball for the fumble that may well have won the game for the Eagles, preventing what would almost certainly have been at least three points for Dallas otherwise. It is especially noteworthy as the “leader” of that room decided to get himself kicked out of the game before it started, leading to the depth being tested immediately.

Game Notes

Jalen Carter deserves to be massively fined for his behavior – probably more than the NFLPA will allow to happen.

93 penalty yards on the defense in the first half is absolutely ridiculous – especially since those penalties didn’t hit rookies and were mostly against the defense’s young “leaders”. It wasn’t much better in the second half and that needs to be addressed immediately.

There were almost no negative plays by the defense in the first half. The first negative play actually came courtesy of Byron Young, who beat his man off the snap forcing the Dallas OL to take a penalty to avoid Dak getting blown up immediately.

Will Shipley got limited carries, but was surprisingly effective with 8.7 yards per carry. AJ Dillon wasn’t great, but he was a more than capable third option for the Birds.

AJ Brown didn’t have a catch before the rain delay. Does that matter? The internet seems to think so. Maybe it does in AJ Brown’s mind, but that’d be the only deciding factor. If AJ Brown is happy with the win despite that (as DeVonta Smith has been in the past), then it really isn’t an issue – the offense was working on all cylinders and Brown just got the most attention in the passing game that opened up everything else. It doesn’t need to be a knock on Brown, Hurts, or the OC.

Tyler Steen and Brett Toth both looked pretty good for their roles changing. That’s a very good sign considering Matt Pryor and Fred Johnson are probably considered more ready depth than Toth by most.

The offense being unable to adjust to a team selling out totally against the run is already a concern. It’s unimaginable that they got a 7-yards screen taking advantage of that then rain three straight plays to that side where the Cowboys then focused their attention before returning back to the middle and then never trying outside again. Simply mind-boggling that this happened yet again.

Injury Notes

The Eagles have decided to roll with a full back but again never got the chance. Ben VanSumeren had his season cut short last year and did all he could to be useful to the team this year only to have a non-contact injury on the opening kickoff and have to be carted off the field.

Adoree’ Jackson went to the medical tent on the final play of the second half for a concussion check. Bennett came in during relief before Jackson returned.

Landon Dickerson was slow to get up on the first drive of the third quarter, but he did not come out. He did leave in the fourth quarter with Brett Toth coming in as the replacement at that point as Dickerson was clearly in pain.

Will Shipley was checked for a potential rib injury in the third quarter, bringing AJ Dillon into the game.

Sydney Brown went down (yet again) after getting hit on a PBU by Jihaad Campbell. He did return.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – September 4, 2025