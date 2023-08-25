Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fall To Indianapolis Colts In Preseason Finale Against Colts

The Eagles probably should have gotten blown out in this one. The Colts played their starters for half a game against third and fourth-string players on the Eagles and that only bought Indianapolis a four-point advantage.
One would think with the Anthony Richardson talk the announcers had going on, he would be lighting up backups. Instead, the Eagles backup secondary was simply outplayed by great receiver play and tough running. That and Joseph Ngata ruining the offense’s momentum and their best opportunity to take the lead before the half.
The Colts eventually brought in the far more effective Minshew to open up a two-score lead, but the Eagles deep depth players held up reasonably well against the ones and twos for Indianapolis.
With six catches for 62 yards, Cain was once again the most trustworthy receiver on the field. He’s played himself into the same catagory as Greg Ward for someone that could potentially be the team’s fifth receiver (not including returns) and will absolutely be a practice squad candidate as long as another team doesn’t take him first.
The Colts had top receivers in but for much of the game, you might not have even notice Ringo was there since passes rarely went his way. It’s in stark contrast to the two previous preseason games where he’d get sudden highlights for blown coverage. That’s good news, particularly given the quality of receivers he was up against this week.