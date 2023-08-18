Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Tie Cleveland Browns In Second Contest

The Eagles did not come away with their first win of the preseason Thursday Night after a game that saw some rough edges for the Birds.
Once again, the result doesn’t truly matter. Despite that, there was still a feeling that it’d have been nice to see more.
Ultimately, the Eagles worked this into a tie game. The final score was 18-18 (overtime is not played in preseason).
The backup quarterback position was supposed to be pretty clean-cut but McKee as a rookie could be pushing to be the team’s top backup already. In this game, he went an impressive 10/18. At least three of those incompletions were drops by the wide receiver. He wound up with 147 yards, a touchdown, two-point conversion, a 100.9 rating and 15 of the team’s points came while he was running the offense.
The starting linebacker next to Nakobe Dean is yet to be named, but Cunningham has to have himself in great position. He lead this game with seven tackles including one for loss. Not only did he clean up runs that made it through the line, but he’s affected the passer and brought pressure and got his hands into passing lanes.