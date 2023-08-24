Eagles

Eagles Re-Sign Fred Johnson To Two-Year Deal

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles on Thursday, ahead of their preseason game, re-signed Fred Johnson to a two-year contract.

Johnson had been released on Wednesday but cleared waivers.

It seems that the team intends to keep him around on the depth chart given the two years.

Johnson does have starting experience in the league. He joined the practice squad in the middle of last season.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fall To Indianapolis Colts In Preseason Finale Against Colts

Author image Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Eagles-Colts Discussing Trade for the Disgruntled South Jersey Native, per Reports
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Eagles
Eagles Preseason Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Aug 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Eagles Sign WR Freddie Swain
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Veteran Linebacker Myles Jack Retires Weeks After Signing With Birds
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 20 2023
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Williams, Zentner, McPhearson Among Those Out, Marvin Wilson Among Those In
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 19 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Injury News: Zech McPhearson Lost for the 2023 NFL Season
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 18 2023