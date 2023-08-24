Eagles Re-Sign Fred Johnson To Two-Year Deal

The Eagles on Thursday, ahead of their preseason game, re-signed Fred Johnson to a two-year contract.
Eagles have signed T Fred Johnson to a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/wu3mavme0M
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2023
Johnson had been released on Wednesday but cleared waivers.
It seems that the team intends to keep him around on the depth chart given the two years.
Johnson does have starting experience in the league. He joined the practice squad in the middle of last season.