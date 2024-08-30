Eagles Roster: Birds Name 2024 Team Captains

The Eagles have announced their 2024 team captains.

As in years past, they have selected more offensive captains than defensive.

Most (6/7) are returning to the role.

This marks the fourth captain selection for Jalen Hurts, the third for Lane Johnson, and the second for AJ Brown.

Brandon Graham is a captain for the sixth time in the last eight seasons while Slay makes his second straight selection to the role.

Jake Elliott is entering his third season as a team captain.

The lone new addition is left tackle Jordan Mailata, who has become a staple on the offensive line and is now the line’s second-longest tenured player after Johnson.

The Eagles did name nine captains last season, but Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce both retired this offseason.

It is unclear why exactly DeVonta Smith, who had been a captain last year, was not chosen this year.

Nick Sirianni has had the team vote for team captains since he joined the team.