Eagles

Eagles Roster Cuts: Birds Release Arryn Siposs In Surprise Move

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eric Hartline, USA Today Sports

The Eagles had brought in UDFA Ty Zetner to compete to be the team’s punter but moved on from him last week.

The thought was that returning punter Arryn Siposs would take over again given the release of his only competition.

That will evidently not be the case as Derrick Gunn reported the team releasing the veteran on Tuesday.

The team will of course be bringing in new punters to see who can take over the position.

It’s fair to wonder why there weren’t more punters in camp when Zetner was released if they weren’t sold on Siposs, but they could now look to bring in a few guys who were released by other teams to see if they will be able to turn some other team’s cut into their own benefit.

Continue to watch all the cuts, including surprises like Covey and Siposs, here on our cut tracker.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

