Eagles Roster: Initial 2024 53-Man Roster Announced

After many cuts, the Eagles have their 2024 roster.

The initial 53-man roster is:

Quarterbacks (3):

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

No changes here. These were basically set in stone by last week.

Running Backs (3):

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

The top two were already solidified, but rookie draft pick Will Shipley appears to have taken the reigns in the preseason games as the primary back after the two who have been sitting all or most of the game. No surprises here as this was the projected group. The biggest thing is they are keeping just three backs on the roster to start.

Tight Ends (2):

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

EJ Jenkins played well enough to be the team’s third-best option, but he fell victim to the Eagles keeping just two at tight end. Perhaps part of this is that Jack Stoll was reportedly being released and the Eagles were interested in bringing him back. Of note, Albert O was placed on IR so he could return to the team later.

Wide Receivers (5):

AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson

As expected from last week’s moves, the veteran Parris Campbell’s injury and the trade to acquire Jahan Dotson means the latter gets the spot and the former will be a target for the practice squad. Ainias Smith was also placed on IR, giving the team control over him and the ability to keep him around for later in the season.

Offensive Line (9):

Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Mekhi Becton, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard

The Eagles went thinner than expected on the line, particularly with Tyler Steen, a top backup, suffering an injury and there seemingly being no backup center. Kinnard muscled out a roster spot over Brett Toth and his versatility and Keegan looked good in the preseason. The biggest shock is Matt Hennessey, who was the first signing of free agency but didn’t make the roster despite his versatility.

Defensive Tackles (6):

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker

The biggest surprise here is that they went six deep. Moro Ojomo has seemed largely disappointing and did not appear to take the step forward that you’d expect, but the Eagles hang onto their draft pick anyway. Booker is a good signing for the Eagles – he played his way onto the roster after making the team’s practice squad last year and was signed to a futures contract after the Texans gave up on their own draft pick.

EDGE (6):

Brandon Graham, Josh Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

The projection from last week was spot on here. Patrick Johnson does enough to stick with the team in an OLB role.

Linebackers (5):

Nakobe Dean, Devin White, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren

Another bullseye for the projection from last week. VanSumeren locks down that final linebacker role and would seem to be setup for a strong role on special teams.

Corner Backs (6):

Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Quinyon Mitchell, Avonte Maddox, Eli Ricks



As predicted last week, there’s no changes to this group. Really there wasn’t any question about anyone in the group other than perhaps Eli Ricks. He played well enough to make a roster, the question was just whether they wanted to keep six corners instead of moving one of those spots to another position group.

Safeties (5):

Reed Blankenship, CJ Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Cooper DeJean, Tristin McCollum

The biggest surprise here is McCollum. In my projection from last week, I had suggested he might be an option for the practice squad, but the Eagles opted for 11 defensive backs. He played well in preseason and in regular games at the end of last season. That, combined with the inability to line up a trade partner for James Bradberry, made the Eagles opt to keep more bodies in the secondary.

Specialists (3):

Jake Elliott (Kicker), Braden Mann (Punter) and Rick Lovato (Long Snapper)

Really, there was no competition or question on any of these three guys.